AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 26

The Auckland Aces will be up against the Canterbury Kings (AA vs CTB) in the 26th match of The Ford Trophy on Thursday, February 2. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand will host this contest.

AA vs CTB Fantasy prediction.

The Auckland Aces have won only two out of their eight matches so far in this tournament and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They won their last encounter against the Wellington Firebirds by seven wickets and will look to build some momentum by picking up another victory.

The Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, have won four out of their eight matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against the Otago Volts by three wickets and will want to bounce back in this encounter against the Aces.

AA vs CTB Match Details

The 26th match of The Ford Trophy will be played on February 2 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings, The Ford Trophy, Match 26.

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, 3:30 am IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

AA vs CTB Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 220 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 0.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 5.

Average first innings score: 220.

Average second innings score: 240.

AA vs CTB Form Guide (Last match)

Auckland Aces: W.

Canterbury Kings: L.

AA vs CTB probable playing 11s for today’s match

AA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Auckland Aces heading into this must-win encounter.

AA Probable Playing 11

BJ Horne, Cole Briggs, GH Worker, WT O'Donnell, RR O'Donnell (C), RM ter Braak, KA Jamieson, BG Lister, L Delport, D Ferns, Adithya Ashok.

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Canterbury Kings ahead of this match.

CTB Probable Playing 11

CD Fletcher, CJ Bowes, HM Nicholls, LJ Carter, KJ McClure, CE McConchie (C), HB Shipley, Zak Foulkes, William O’Rourke, EJ Nuttall, TD Astle.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cam Fletcher (Three matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 71.23)

Cam Fletcher is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 104 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 71.23 and could prove to be a solid option for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

George Worker (Eight matches, 238 runs, Strike Rate: 61.98)

George Worker has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Auckland Aces in this tournament. He has scored 238 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 61.98 and is a must-have for your AA vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Cole McConchie (Seven matches, 86 runs and one wicket, Strike Rate: 65.65 and Economy Rate: 5.67)

Cole McConchie is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 86 runs in seven matches, while also picking up one wicket. McConchie will hope to make some valuable contributions in this game as well.

Top Bowler pick

Ed Nuttall (Seven matches, 10 wickets and 17 runs, Economy Rate: 4.45 and Strike Rate: 68.00)

Ed Nuttall has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.45, while also chipping in with 17 runs. Nuttall is another player who can prove to be a solid pick for your AA vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

AA vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

George Worker

George Worker is an attacking top-order batsman who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He has scored 238 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 61.98. Worker can be trusted to deliver in this game as well, making him a decent option for your fantasy team's captaincy.

Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls is an excellent contender for your fantasy outfit's captaincy in this match. He has scored 87 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 82.08 and could contribute in this game as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ed Nuttall: 10 wickets and 17 runs in seven matches.

Adithya Ashok: Seven wickets and 62 runs in six matches.

George Worker: 238 runs in eight matches.

Robert O'Donnell: 214 runs in seven matches.

Chad Bowes: 210 runs in seven matches.

AA vs CTB match expert tips

Ed Nuttall could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your AA vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team considering his recent form.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy: Fantasy Suggestion #1

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher.

Batters: George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, William O'Donnell.

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Cole McConchie.

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Ed Nuttall, Adithya Ashok.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy: Fantasy Suggestion #2

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher.

Batters: George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls.

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Cole McConchie, Sean Davey.

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Ed Nuttall, Louis Delport.

