ACC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 27

The 27th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) squaring off against Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACC vs PAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pataudi Cricket Club have won four of their last six matches. Athreya Cricket Club, on the other hand, have three victories in six appearances.

Athreya Cricket Club have impressed with their overall performance, but Pataudi Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ACC vs PAU Match Details

The 27th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 12 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACC vs PAU, Match 27

Date and Time: 12th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Masters Cricket Club and Pataudi Cricket Club, where a total of 295 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ACC vs PAU Form Guide

PAU - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

ACC - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

ACC vs PAU Probable Playing XI

PAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Athuljith M Anu, Anshad-S, Tejas-CM (wk), Rahul Sharma-I ©, Neel Sunny, Arun Poulose, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Ajayaghosh-NS, Pavan Raj

ACC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pavan Sreedhar (wk), Riya Basheer, Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh ©, Mohammed Anas, Aditya Krishnan, Ujwal Krishna KU, Afrad Reshab P N, Vivek KP, Aadithya Baiju, Vishnu TM, Sreeraj ER

ACC vs PAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Krishna

U Krishna is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Tejas CM is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sunny

N Sunny and R Basheer are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Aslam played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Jose

J Jose and A Muhammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Baiju is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Adithyakrishnan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Reshab and K Adithyakrishnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Raj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ACC vs PAU match captain and vice-captain choices

J Jose

J Jose will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 395 points in the last six matches.

P Raj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Raj as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 348 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for ACC vs PAU, Match 27

P Raj

J Jose

A Reshab

K Adithyakrishnan

N Sunny

Athreya Cricket Club vs Pataudi Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Athreya Cricket Club vs Pataudi Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Krishna

Batters: N Sunny, R Basheer

All-rounders: J Jose, A Muhammad, A Baiju

Bowlers: P Raj, K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu T M, A Reshab, B Narayanan

Pataudi Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Krishna

Batters: N Sunny, M Aslam

All-rounders: J Jose, A Baiju

Bowlers: P Raj, K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu T M, A Reshab, B Narayanan, Ajayaghosh NS

Poll : 0 votes