ACT vs CRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, 1st Semi Final

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) squaring off against Cricketer CC (CRC) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Friday, May 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACT vs CRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers have won eight of their last 10 matches. Cricketer CC, on the other hand, have six victories in 10 appearances.

Leading up to this game, the Tigers certainly look a formidable team, with all their bases covered against Cricketer CC. Further, the Tigers also secured a victory in their last encounter.

ACT vs CRC Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 19 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACT vs CRC, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 19th May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pak Riders and Vienna CC, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ACT vs CRC Form Guide

ACT - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

CRC - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

ACT vs CRC Probable Playing XI

ACT Playing XI

No injury updates

Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal ©, Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Adal Afzal, Adnan Sunny

CRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Waqar Zalmai, Bilal Zalmai ©, Jaweed Zadran, Baseer Khan, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Bashir Ahmad (wk), Abdulwaseed Basit, Shafiq Safi, Masharaf Alikhel, Shahab Khan, Shadnan Khan

ACT vs CRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Chaudhry

A Chaudhry is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Ahmad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ahsan

S Messalhn and M Ahsan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Subhan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Asif

A Iqbal and I Asif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Zalmai is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Zalmai

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Zalmai and A Tariq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ACT vs CRC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Zalmai

B Zalmai will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 666 points in the last eight matches.

I Asif

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Asif as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 1173 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for ACT vs CRC, 1st Semi Final

W Zalmai

B Zalmai

I Asif

A Iqbal

M Ahsan

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Cricketer CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad

Batters: M Ahsan, S Messalhn

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, U Tariq, J Sadran, A Iqbal, I Asif

Bowlers: W Zalmai, A Tariq

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Cricketer CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Ahmad

Batters: M Ahsan, S Messalhn

All-rounders: B Zalmai, B Khan, U Tariq, J Sadran, A Iqbal, I Asif

Bowlers: W Zalmai, A Tariq

