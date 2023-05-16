ACT vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 45

The 45th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) square off against Indian CC Vienna (ICCV) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Tuesday, May 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACT vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Austrian Cricket Tigers have won seven of their last nine matches. Indian CC Vienna, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. Indian CC Vienna will give it their all to win the match but Austrian Cricket Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ACT vs ICCV Match Details

The 45th match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 16 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACT vs ICCV, Match 45

Date and Time: 16th May 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pak Riders and Cricketer CC, where a total of 242 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

ACT vs ICCV Form Guide

ACT - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

ICCV - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

ACT vs ICCV Probable Playing XI

ACT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Imran Asif, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal (c), Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Azhar Mehmood, Adal Afzal, Adnan Haider.

ICCV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mehar Cheema (c & wk), Ranjit Singh, Ahmad Ghani, Saurabh Luthra, Harmeet Singh, Shekil Zadran, Daud Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Saurav Sharma, Wasif Saluja, Ibrahim Zadran.

ACT vs ICCV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cheema

M Cheema is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Chaudhry is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ahsan

R Singh and M Ahsan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Singh played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Asif

A Tariq and I Asif are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. U Tariq is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Saluja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Saluja and S Luthra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Iqbal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ACT vs ICCV match captain and vice-captain choices

I Asif

I Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Asif has earned 1030 points in the last nine matches.

A Iqbal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Iqbal as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 711 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for ACT vs ICCV, Match 45

W Saluja

I Asif

A Iqbal

K Joshi

M Ahsan

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Indian CC Vienna Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cheema.

Batters: M Ahsan, R Singh.

All-rounders: K Joshi, I Asif, A Yousuf, A Tariq, U Tariq.

Bowlers: W Saluja, A Iqbal, S Luthra.

Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cheema.

Batters: M Ahsan.

All-rounders: K Joshi, I Asif, A Yousuf, A Tariq, U Tariq.

Bowlers: W Saluja, A Iqbal, S Luthra, D Zadran.

