ADD vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10, Match 49

The 49th match of the ECS Austria T10 will see the Austrian Daredevils (ADD) square off against Indian CC Vienna (ICCV) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Wednesday, May 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ADD vs ICCV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Austrian Daredevils have won one of their last eight matches. Indian CC Vienna, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches. The Austrian Daredevils will give it their all to win the match but Indian CC Vienna are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ADD vs ICCV Match Details

The 49th match of the ECS Austria T10 will be played on May 17 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ADD vs ICCV, Match 49

Date and Time: 17th May 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters, who are tactically sound, will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Indian CC Vienna and Austrian Cricket Tigers, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

ADD vs ICCV Form Guide

ADD - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

ICCV - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

ADD vs ICCV Probable Playing XI

ADD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tariq Ahmadzai, Ajmal Oryakhil, Buset Omari, Waliullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran, Shaheen Mahmood, Rafiullah Mandozai (wk), Abdullah Safi, Shahed Abed, Ebad Rahman, Naqi Jaffry.

ICCV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tariq Ahmadzai, Ajmal Oryakhil, Buset Omari, Waliullah Mandozai, Shawkat Zadran, Shaheen Mahmood (wk), Abdullah Safi, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Shahed Abed, Zain Jaffry, Naqi Jaffry.

ADD vs ICCV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Cheema

M Cheema is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Mandozai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Ahmadzai

R Singh and T Ahmadzai are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Omari played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Mandozai

W Mandozai and K Joshi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Oryakhil is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Saluja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Saluja and S Abed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Luthra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ADD vs ICCV match captain and vice-captain choices

K Joshi

K Joshi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's clash. Joshi has earned 366 points in the last four matches.

W Mandozai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Mandozai as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 383 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for ADD vs ICCV, Match 49

K Joshi

W Mandozai

T Ahmadzai

A Oryakhil

W Saluja

Austrian Daredevils vs Indian CC Vienna Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austrian Daredevils vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cheema.

Batters: T Ahmadzai, R Singh, B Omari.

All-rounders: W Mandozai, K Joshi, A Oryakhil.

Bowlers: W Saluja, S Abed, S Zadran, S Luthra.

Austrian Daredevils vs Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cheema, R Mandozai.

Batters: T Ahmadzai, R Singh, B Omari.

All-rounders: W Mandozai, K Joshi, A Oryakhil.

Bowlers: W Saluja, S Abed, S Luthra.

Poll : 0 votes