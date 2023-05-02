AGR vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 8

The 8th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see Jolly Rovers (JRO) squaring off against AGORC (AGR) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AGR vs JRO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jolly Rovers have lost both of their matches of the season. AGORC, on the other hand, have been victorious in one of their two appearances.

Jolly Rovers will give it their all to win the match, but AGORC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AGR vs JRO Match Details

The 8th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 2 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRO vs AGR, Match 8

Date and Time: 2nd May 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between BK 55 and Muthoot Microfin, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

AGR vs JRO Form Guide

AGR - L W

JRO - L L

AGR vs JRO Probable Playing XI

AGR Playing XI

No injury updates

Akhil M-S, Vyshak Chandran, Sachin Baby (c), A K Arjun, Mohammed Shanu, Rahul-P (wk), Manu Krishnan, S Sachin, Ajith V, Vyshakh-S, N P Basil

JRO Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Nikhil-T, Anand Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Dhwaj Raichura, M Rabin-Krishna, Sreerag VK, S Abhiram, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, Akhin Sathar

AGR vs JRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Azharuddeen

M Azharuddeen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Rahul P is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Krishnan

V Puthur and A Krishnan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S S Nair played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Chandran

A MS and V Chandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Abhiram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S V Samson and M Nidheesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sathar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AGR vs JRO match captain and vice-captain choices

A MS

A MS will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 42 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

V Chandran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Chandran as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 42 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AGR vs JRO Match 8

A MS

V Chandran

S S Nair

S V Samson

M Azharuddeen

AGORC vs Jolly Rovers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

AGORC vs Jolly Rovers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A Krishnan, S S Nair

All-rounders: A MS, S VK, S Abhiram, V Chandran

Bowlers: A Sathar, S V Samson, M Nidheesh, N Basil

AGORC vs Jolly Rovers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Azharuddeen, Rahul P

Batters: A Krishnan, S S Nair

All-rounders: A MS, VChandran

Bowlers: A Sathar, S V Samson, M Nidheesh, N Basil, A Anand

