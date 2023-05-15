AGR vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Final

The Final match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see AGORC (AGR) squaring off against Masters Cricket Club (MTC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday, May 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AGR vs MTC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

AGORC have won four of their last five matches. Masters Cricket Club, too, have been consistent to secure four victories in five appearances.

It is expected to be a closely-contested match-up, but AGORC might prevail over MTC due to their ability to thrive on crunch situations.

AGR vs MTC Match Details

The Final match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 15 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AGR vs MTC, Final

Date and Time: 15th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pataudi Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club, where a total of 183 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

AGR vs MTC Form Guide

AGR - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

MTC - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

AGR vs MTC Probable Playing XI

AGR Playing XI

No injury updates

Akhil M S ©, Rahul P (wk), Sachin Suresh, Vyshak Chandran, Saly Samson, Mohammed Shanu, Basil NP, Perumparambath Anthaf, Arjun AK, Ajith Vasudevan, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Vishnu Babu

MTC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sijomon Joseph ©, Rohan Kunnummal, Abhishek Pratap, Vishnu Raj (wk), Athul Raveendran, Pallam Anfal, Krishna Prasad, Vinod Kumar, Rahul Chandran, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Bharath Surya

AGR vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Raj

V Raj is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Rahul P is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Kunnummel

R Kunnummel and K Prasad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A V played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Joseph

P Anfal and S Joseph are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Baby is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Raveendran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Anthaf PU and A Raveendran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Chandran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AGR vs MTC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Joseph

S Joseph will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 652 points in the last nine matches.

S Baby

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Baby as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 370 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for AGR vs MTC, Final

S Joseph

S Baby

A Raveendran

P Anfal

A MS

AGORC vs Masters Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

AGORC vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P

Batters: K Prasad, R Kunnummel

All-rounders: S Baby, P Anfal, S Joseph, A MS

Bowlers: R Chandran, A Raveendran, Anthaf PU, S V Samson

AGORC vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Rahul P

Batters: R Kunnummel

All-rounders: S Baby, P Anfal, S Joseph, A MS

Bowlers: R Chandran, A Raveendran, Anthaf PU, N Basil, M Krishnan

