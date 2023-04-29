AGR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 1

The 1st match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see AGORC (AGR) squaring off against Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AGR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. AGORC have various experienced and in-form players who can help them win this year's KCA Club tournament.

Prathibha Cricket Club will back themselves for a positive start, but AGORC are likely to prevail in this exciting encounter.

AGR vs PRC Match Details

The 1st match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on April 29 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AGR vs PRC, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th April 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

AGR vs PRC Form Guide

AGR - Will be playing their first match

PRC - Will be playing their first match

AGR vs PRC Probable Playing XI

AGR Playing XI

No injury updates

Akhil M-S, Vyshak Chandran, Sachin Baby (c), A K Arjun, Mohammed Shanu, Rahul-P (wk), Manu Krishnan, S Sachin, Ajith V, Vyshakh-S, N P Basil

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Akshay-TK, K Sreenath (c & wk), Anaz Nazeer, Sibin P Gireesh, VJ Albin, Arun KA, TS Vinil, Sharafuddeen-NM, Midhun PK, Akshay Manohar, Ajinas K

AGR vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sreenath

K Sreenath is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Rahul P is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Nazeer

V N Babu and A Nazeer are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A V played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Baby

A MS and S Baby are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Akshay TK is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Midhun PK

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Midhun PK and Sharafuddeen NM Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Krishnan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AGR vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Baby

S Baby will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

Midhun PK

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Midhun PK as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AGR vs PRC, Match 1

S Baby

A MS

Midhun PK

V N Babu

A Nazeer

AGORC vs Prathibha Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

AGORC vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Sreenath

Batters: V N Babu, A V, A Nazeer

All-rounders: S Baby, Akshay TK, A MS, AS Sankar

Bowlers: Sharafuddeen NM, M Krishnan, Midhun PK

AGORC vs Prathibha Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sreenath, Rahul P

Batters: V N Babu, A Nazeer

All-rounders: S Baby, Akshay TK, A MS, AS Sankar, R Raveendran

Bowlers: Sharafuddeen NM, Midhun PK

