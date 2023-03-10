AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Exhibition T20, Match 2

Amazons Women (AMZ-W) will go up against Super Women (SUW-W) in the second match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Amazons Women and Super Women squared off against each other in the last match where Super Women emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Super Women seem to be favorites to register a victory over Amazons Women in this match as well.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Match Details, Women’s Exhibition T20

The second match of the Women’s Exhibition T20 will be played on March 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, March 10. The match will be played at 02:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W, Women’s Exhibition T20, Match 2

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 132 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Women’s Exhibition T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 132

Average second-innings score: 138

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Form Guide (Women’s Exhibition T20)

AMZ-W: L

SUW-W: W

AMZ-W vs SUW-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

AMZ-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AMZ-W Probable Playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Bismah Maroof, Maia Bouchier, Aliya Riaz, Tess Flintoff, Gull Feroza, Sana Fatima, Fatima Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Danielle Wyatt.

SUW-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SUW-W Probable Playing 11

Muneeba Ali, Chamari Atapattu, Laura Wolvaardt, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Lea Tahuhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Umme Hani, Omaima Sohail.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (1 match, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 122.22)

Muneeba seems to be in fine form with the bat, having scored 33 runs in the last match. She can also help you fetch some valuable points with her keeping skills.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (1 match, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 147.22)

Wolvaardt was the highest scorer in the last game with 53 runs at a strike rate of 147.22 and remained unbeaten. She could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (1 match, 23 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 109.52 and Economy Rate: 8.33)

Nida has simply been phenomenal with both the bat and ball and must be included in your fantasy team. She scored 23 runs while also picking up three wickets in the last game.

Top Bowler Pick

Tuba Hassan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Hassan picked up two wickets in the last game at an economy rate of 4.50. She could prove to be a decisive pick for your fantasy team.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Chamari Atapattu

Atapattu played a rather short but explosive knock in the last match, smashing 23 runs at a strike rate of 176.92.

Nida Dar

Nida scored 23 runs while picking up three wickets in the last game. She was adjudged player of the match for her brilliant performance.

5 Must-pick players with stats for AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muneeba Ali: 33 runs in 1 match

Laura Wolvaardt: 53 runs in 1 match

Nida Dar: 23 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match

Tuba Hassan: 2 wickets in 1 match

Chamari Atapattu: 23 runs in 1 match

AMZ-W vs SUW-W match expert tips

Nida Dar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Tammy Beaumont (vc), Bismah Maroof, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c)

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Lea Tahuhu, Sadia Iqbal

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

AMZ-W vs SUW-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu (vc), Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c)

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Lea Tahuhu, Sana Fatima, Tuba Hassan

