AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for France Women Tour Of Austria, Match 2

The second match of the France Women Tour of Austria will see Austria Women (AUT-W) squaring off against France Women (FR-W) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Friday, May 5.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

France Women have various in-form and experienced players who helped them win their first match against Austria Women by 43 runs. Austria Women will give it their all to win the match but France Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AUT-W vs FR-W Match Details

The second match of the France Women's tour of Austria will be played on May 5 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT-W vs FR-W, Match 2

Date and Time: 5 May 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Austria Women and France Women, where a total of 201 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

AUT-W vs FR-W Form Guide

AUT-W - L

FR-W - W

AUT-W vs FR-W Probable Playing XI

AUT-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Priya Sabu (wk), Andrea Mae Zepeda, Harjivan Bhullar, Hadia Siddiqui, Busra UCA, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Sushma Kattimani, Valentina Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee, Elvira Avdylaj.

FR-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tara Britton (c & wk), Alix Brodin, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Magali Marchello, Lara Armas, Blandine Verdon, Lydie Templeman, Poppy Mc Geown, Marie Violleau, Ganesh Pooja, Thea Graham.

AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Sabu

P Sabu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. T Britton is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Brodin

H Bhullar and A Brodin are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Siddiqui played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Templeman

M Mahadewa and L Templeman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P McGeown is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Pooja

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Violleau and G Pooja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Avdylaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUT-W vs FR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Mahadewa

M Mahadewa will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

P McGeown

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P McGeown as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AUT-W vs FR-W, Match 2

M Mahadewa

L Templeman

J Antoinette

P McGeown

G Pooja

Austria Women vs France Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Britton.

Batters: A Brodin.

All-rounders: M Mahadewa, L Templeman, J Antoinette, P McGeown.

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, G Pooja, M Violleau, E Avdylaj, T Graham.

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Sabu.

Batters: A Brodin.

All-rounders: M Mahadewa, L Templeman, J Antoinette, P McGeown, A Seddon.

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, G Pooja, M Violleau, E Avdylaj, T Graham.

