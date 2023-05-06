AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for France Women Tour Of Austria, Match 3

The third match of the France Women Tour of Austria will see Austria Women squaring off against France Women (AUT-W vs FR-W) on Saturday, May 6. The Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria will host this important contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

France Women have won both of their last two matches and hold a commanding lead in this series. They will hope to build on their recent momentum with another victory in this match.

Austria Women, on the other hand, will be hoping to make a comeback for the home fans. They have struggled to put in all-round displays in the first two matches and desperately need a good team performance on Saturday.

Austria will give it their all to win this match, but France are expected to win what is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

AUT-W vs FR-W Match Details

The third match of the France Women Tour of Austria will be played on Saturday, May 6, at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Austria Women vs France Women, Match 3, France Women Tour of Austria.

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday; 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria looks good for the bowlers, who are likely to dominate this contest yet again. However, batsmen who are tactically astute and boast some natural talent will be able to score on this surface.

Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh wicket. The last match played on this pitch between Austria Women and France Women saw a total of 249 runs being scored for the loss of 12 combined wickets.

AUT-W vs FR-W Form Guide

Austria Women - L, L.

France Women - W, W.

AUT-W vs FR-W Probable Playing XI

AUT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for Austria Women ahead of this must-win encounter against France Women.

Priya Sabu, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Harjivan Bhullar, Hadia Siddiqui, Busra UCA (wk), Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Sushma Kattimani, Valentina Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee, Elvira Avdylaj.

FR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for France Women heading into a contest in which they will hope to record a third successive victory.

Tara Britton (c & wk), Alix Brodin, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Magali Marchello, Lara Armas, Blandine Verdon, Lydie Templeman, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Ganesh Pooja, Thea Graham.

AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Britton

T Britton is certainly the best wicket-keeper pick for your AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team. She will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Britton has looked in good knick in this series and is expected to play well in the third match as well.

I Mckeon is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy team for this match.

Batters

P McGeown

A Brodin and P McGeown are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this match. The duo have been in good form in recent times and will be keen to add to their run tally in this upcoming contest.

A Mae played exceptionally well in the last series, so she could also prove to be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

T Graham

M Mahadewa and T Graham are the best all-rounder picks for your AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team. Both players are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential for this match.

J Antoinette is another good option for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team for this match.

Bowlers

A Bester

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this match are A Bester and E Patel. Both Bester and Patel have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs in this game, which could increase their chances of picking up wickets.

V Avdylaj could also prove to be a good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

AUT-W vs FR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

T Graham

T Graham is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her one of the safest picks for your AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in this match and will enter in good stead after grabbing three wickets wickets in her last match.

P McGeown

Since the pitch is well-balanced, P McGeown is also an excellent captaincy or vice-captaincy candidate as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make her the captain of your grand league teams to enhance your points total.

McGeown is in good form at the moment and smashed 61 runs in her last match.

5 Must-Picks for AUT-W vs FR-W, Match 3

T Graham

J Antoinette

P McGeown

A Saifee

M Violleau

Austria Women vs France Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them your AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team's captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: I Mckeon.

Batters: A Brodin, A Mae, P McGeown.

All-rounders: T Graham, J Antoinette, M Violleau.

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, A Bester, E Patel, A Saifee.

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand Leagues

Wicket-keeper: T Britton.

Batters: P McGeown.

All-rounders: T Graham, J Antoinette, M Violleau, G Pooja, M Mahadewa.

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, A Bester, E Patel, A Saifee.

