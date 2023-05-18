AVE vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Avengers (AVE) squaring off against the Kings (KGS) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs KGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Avengers lost their last match against Patriots by 7 wickets. The Kings, on the other hand, secured a victory against the Royals by 36 runs.

The Avengers will be under the pump with a disappointing performance, and the confident Kings are likely to continue their winning momentum.

AVE vs KGS Match Details

The 7th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 18 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AVE vs KGS, Match 7

Date and Time: 18th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Patriots and the Warriors, where a total of 234 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

AVE vs KGS Form Guide

AVE - L

KGS - W

AVE vs KGS Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pravin, A Angappan, J Karthikeyan (c), N Thennavan, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Ameer Zeeshan N, Abhishek Murugan, Mohan Doss R (wk), Kabilan Subramani, Lawrence Jawaharraj, gowdhaman-P

KGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Palanisamy P, SS Shinde, Manibalan-M, Rajakavi Rajagopal (c), Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), S Rajaram, Vignesh Ganesan, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Akash

A Akash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Bishnoi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Karthikeyan

J Karthikeyan and M Murugavel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Chandrasekhar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Thennavan

N Thennavan and R Rajagopal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Subrahmanyam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Prudvi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Rajaram and K Prudvi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Suresh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AVE vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thennavan

N Thennavan will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 10 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

A Akash

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Akash as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 65 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for AVE vs KGS, Match 7

A Akash

N Thennavan

J Karthikeyan

R Rajagopal

K Prudvi

Avengers vs Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Avengers vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Akash, S Bishnoi

Batters: J Karthikeyan, M Murugavel

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, N Thennavan, H Prasad, M Subrahmanyam

Bowlers: K Prudvi, A Suresh, S Rajaram

Avengers vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Akash

Batters: J Karthikeyan, L Chandrasekhar

All-rounders: R Rajagopal, N Thennavan, J Vishaakh, M Subrahmanyam

Bowlers: K Prudvi, A Suresh, S Rajaram, Vignesh E

