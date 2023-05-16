AVE vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Avengers (AVE) squaring off against the Patriots (PAT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs PAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

The Patriots will give it their all to win the match, but the Avengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AVE vs PAT Match Details

The 2nd match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 16 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AVE vs PAT, Match 2

Date and Time: 16th May 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be the second match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role.

AVE vs PAT Form Guide

AVE - Will be playing their first match

PAT - Will be playing their first match

AVE vs PAT Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pravin, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Vignesh E, Hari Prasad A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Abhishek Murugan (c), Mohan Doss R (wk), Kabilan Subramani, Lawrence Jawaharraj

PAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Manigandan V, V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Sasi Kumar-U (c), Jaswant Singh, Nitin Kumar, V Bharath Kumar, Virendra Singh, Dinesh Sawal, Basaran-M (wk), Arun Kumar S

AVE vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Pratap

V Pratap is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Manigandan V is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Zeeshan

J Karthikeyan and A Zeeshan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Shashank played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Datt Pandey

N Thennavan and K Datt Pandey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Jawaharraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Prudvi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Kumar and K Prudvi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Y Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AVE vs PAT match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thennavan

N Thennavan will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Zeeshan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Zeeshan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AVE vs PAT, Match 2

A Zeeshan

N Thennavan

J Karthikeyan

K Datt Pandey

V Shashank

Avengers vs Patriots Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Avengers vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap Singh

Batters: J Karthikeyan, V Shashank, A Zeeshan

All-rounders: K Datt Pandey, N Thennavan, L Jawaharraj, Subramaniyan K

Bowlers: K Prudvi, A Kumar, Y Kumar

Avengers vs Patriots Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap Singh

Batters: J Karthikeyan, V Shashank, A Zeeshan

All-rounders: K Datt Pandey, N Thennavan, L Jawaharraj

Bowlers: K Prudvi, A Kumar, Y Kumar, Vignesh E

