AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Avengers (AVE) squaring off against the Smashers (SMA) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday, May 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Smashers have won one of their last two matches of the season. The Avengers, on the other hand, have lost their both fixtures.

The Avengers haven't shown much promise yet, and the Smashers are expected to win this game.

AVE vs SMA Match Details

The 10th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AVE vs SMA, Match 10

Date and Time: 19th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Patriots and the Titans, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

AVE vs SMA Form Guide

AVE - L L

SMA - L W

AVE vs SMA Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

No injury updates

N Thennavan (c), R Pravin (wk), Hari Prasad A, Dharani Kumar, J-Karthikeyan, K Murugavel, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Prateesh Saraswat, Kashyap Prudvi, Vignesh-E, D-Yesu Raju

SMA Playing XI

No injury updates

P Sunil Kumar (c), Harendra Balaji, M Sivamurugan (wk), Arunachalam V, Prasanth-M, Sivakumar S, Rishi Raut, J Janakiraman, Sudarshan Chauhan, Pankaj Yadav-I, R Mathan

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sivamurugan

M Sivamurugan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Pravin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Murugavel

Prasanth M and K Murugavel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Sunil played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Raut

Arunachalam V and R Raut are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Sivakumar S is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Chauhan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Chauhan and S Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Prudvi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AVE vs SMA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Raut

R Raut will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 12 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

Arunachalam V

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Arunachalam V as he will bat in the top order and in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 6 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AVE vs SMA, Match 10

Arunachalam V

P Sunil

R Raut

Sivakumar S

P Yadav

Avengers vs Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Avengers vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sivamurugan

Batters: J Karthikeyan, Prasanth M, K Murugavel, P Sunil

All-rounders: Arunachalam V, R Raut, Sivakumar S, H Prasad, N Thennavan

Bowlers: P Yadav

Avengers vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sivamurugan

Batters: K Murugavel, P Sunil

All-rounders: Arunachalam V, R Raut, Sivakumar S, H Prasad, N Thennavan, L Jawaharraj, R Mathan

Bowlers: P Yadav

Poll : 0 votes