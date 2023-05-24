AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Avengers (AVE) squaring off against the Titans (TIT) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Wednesday, May 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Titans have won four of their last six matches of the season. The Avengers, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

The Avengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Titans are expected to come through in this nail-biting encounter.

AVE vs TIT Match Details

The 27th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 24 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AVE vs TIT, Match 27

Date and Time: May 24 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Smashers and the Kings, where a total of 188 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

AVE vs TIT Form Guide

AVE - Won three of their last six matches

TIT - Won four of their last six matches

AVE vs TIT Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

No injury updates

Thennavan N ©, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Vijay Rajaram, Kashyap Prudvi, D Yesu Raju, Mohan Doss R (wk), Pravin R, Prateesh Saraswat, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Gowdhaman P

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

George Samuel A (c & wk), Manikandann S, Baskaran Surendar, Kushal Prajapat, Mukesh R, Karthiraja U, Yogesh Kaushik, Vikas Gupta, Ramesh Kajendran, Mariyappan P, Manik Beri, Megaraajan Ponnurangam

AVE vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Samuel A

G Samuel A is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Doss is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Ragupathy

R Ragupathy and M Beri are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Surendar

N Thennavan and B Surendar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Jawaharraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mariyappan P

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Kaushik and Mariyappan P. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Prudvi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AVE vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Beri

M Beri will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 385 points in the last six matches.

B Surendar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick B Surendar as he will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 437 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for AVE vs TIT, Match 27

B Surendar

M Beri

J Karthikeyan

R Ragupathy

Mariyappan P

Avengers vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Avengers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Samuel A, M Doss

Batters: J Karthikeyan, R Ragupathy, M Beri

All-rounders: B Surendar, N Thennavan

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, Y Kaushik, K Prudvi, D Raju

Avengers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Samuel A

Batters: J Karthikeyan, R Ragupathy, M Beri, S Manikandan

All-rounders: B Surendar, N Thennavan, V Rajaram

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, Y Kaushik, K Prudvi

