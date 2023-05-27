AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 34

The 34th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Avengers (AVE) squaring off against the Warriors (WAR) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Warriors have won three of their last eight matches. The Avengers, on the other hand, have won five victories in eight matches of the season.

The Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Avengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AVE vs WAR Match Details

The 34th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 27 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AVE vs WAR, Match 34

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Royals and the Kings, where a total of 142 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

AVE vs WAR Form Guide

WAR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

AVE - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

AVE vs WAR Probable Playing XI

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Gajender Tanwar, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), D Sugadev, M Ismail, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, Krishnakumar S, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar

AVE Playing XI

No injury updates

R Pravin (wk), Ameer Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, K Murugavel, Dharani Kumar, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, Vijay Rajaram, gowdhaman-P, Athav Vignesh, Prateesh Saraswat

AVE vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Doss

M Doss is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Prabu

B Prabu and D Sugadev are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Sivasubramanian played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Thamizhmani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and P Saraswat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ragul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AVE vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

V Marimuthu will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 534 points in the last eight matches.

S Krishnakumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Krishnakumar as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 332 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for AVE vs WAR, Match 34

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar

M Doss

S Shankar

B Prabu

Avengers vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Avengers vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Doss, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani, L Jawaharraj, N Thennavan

Bowlers: P Saraswat, B Ragul, S Shankar

Avengers vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Doss, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani, M Subrahmanyam

Bowlers: P Saraswat, B Ragul, S Shankar, M Pandey

