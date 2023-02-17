BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Semi-final 2

Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) will be up against Baroda Rival's Women (BR-W) in the second semi-final of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara, on Friday, February 17.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Baroda Avengers Women won five out of their eight matches and finished second in the points table. Baroda Rival's Women, on the other hand, won four out of their eight matches and finished just below their opponents in the points table. We can witness a thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Friday.
BA-W vs BR-W Match Details
The second Semi-final of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 17 at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BA-W vs BR-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Semi-final 2
Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 12:30 pm IST
Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground, Vadodara
BA-W vs BR-W Pitch Report
The pitch at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.
Chasing should be the preferred option with the average first innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 118 runs.
Last 4 Matches (This tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 118
Average second innings score: 123
BA-W vs BR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Baroda Avengers Women: W-W-L-W-L
Baroda Rival's Women: L-L-W-L-L
BA-W vs BR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
BA-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BA-W Probable Playing 11
Tanvir Shaikh (C), Atoshi Banerjee, Prapti Raval (WK), Sania Shaikh, Meshvi Pocker, Dhruvi Patel, Tejasvini Shah, Aadhya Hingoo, Bhavana Rajpurohit, Ashlesha Kapil, Jemmy
Sandaliya
BR-W Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BR-W Probable Playing 11
Kesha Patel (C), Neha Patel, Swamini Kulkarni (WK), Ridhi Maurya, Nrupa Vyas, Nandini Sawant, Apurva Nene, Preet Desai, Kavyanjali Patel, Mayuri Rathod, Urvi Bhanushali
BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Prapti Raval (6 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)
Raval hasn't performed as per the expectations in the last couple of matches, scoring only 64 runs. Nonetheless, she is a quality batter who will be looking forward to coming back stronger on Friday.
Top Batter pick
Neha Patel (8 matches, 132 runs, Strike Rate: 95.65)
Neha has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 95+ in her eight outings. She is a hard-hitting batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.
Top All-rounder pick
Meshvi Pocker (8 matches, 118 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.73 and Economy Rate: 9.17)
Pocker can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. She has scored 118 runs and also picked up seven wickets in eight matches.
Top Bowler pick
Tejasvini Shah (8 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)
Tejasvini is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. She has picked up seven wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.50.
BA-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Kesha Patel
Kesha could be a wise captaincy pick for your fantasy team. In eight matches, she has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 143.68 and scalped 14 wickets as well.
Tanvir Shaikh
Tanvir Khan is currently the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for Baroda Avengers Women so far this season. She has scored 152 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in eight games.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Kesha Patel 125 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches
Tanvir Shaikh 152 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches
Meshvi Pocker 118 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches
Sania Shaikh 93 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches
Ridhi Maurya 40 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches
BA-W vs BR-W match expert tips
Sania Shaikh could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 93 runs while picking up five wickets in eight matches.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BA-W vs BR-W match, click here!
BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head to Head League
BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Prapti Raval
Batters: Atoshi Banerjee, Neha Patel, Sania Shaikh
All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Patel, Meshvi Pocker
Bowlers: Nrupa Vyas, Dhruvi Patel, Tejasvini Shah
BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League
BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Prapti Raval
Batters: Atoshi Banerjee, Aadhya Hingoo, Neha Patel, Sania Shaikh
All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Patel, Meshvi Pocker
Bowlers: Nrupa Vyas, Tejasvini Shah