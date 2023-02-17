BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Semi-final 2

Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) will be up against Baroda Rival's Women (BR-W) in the second semi-final of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara, on Friday, February 17.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Baroda Avengers Women won five out of their eight matches and finished second in the points table. Baroda Rival's Women, on the other hand, won four out of their eight matches and finished just below their opponents in the points table. We can witness a thrilling contest between the two quality sides on Friday.

BA-W vs BR-W Match Details

The second Semi-final of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 17 at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground in Vadodara. The match is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BA-W vs BR-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground, Vadodara

BA-W vs BR-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corp Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option with the average first innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 118 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 118

Average second innings score: 123

BA-W vs BR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Baroda Avengers Women: W-W-L-W-L

Baroda Rival's Women: L-L-W-L-L

BA-W vs BR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

BA-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BA-W Probable Playing 11

Tanvir Shaikh (C), Atoshi Banerjee, Prapti Raval (WK), Sania Shaikh, Meshvi Pocker, Dhruvi Patel, Tejasvini Shah, Aadhya Hingoo, Bhavana Rajpurohit, Ashlesha Kapil, Jemmy

Sandaliya

BR-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BR-W Probable Playing 11

Kesha Patel (C), Neha Patel, Swamini Kulkarni (WK), Ridhi Maurya, Nrupa Vyas, Nandini Sawant, Apurva Nene, Preet Desai, Kavyanjali Patel, Mayuri Rathod, Urvi Bhanushali

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Prapti Raval (6 matches, 64 runs, Strike Rate: 88.89)

Raval hasn't performed as per the expectations in the last couple of matches, scoring only 64 runs. Nonetheless, she is a quality batter who will be looking forward to coming back stronger on Friday.

Top Batter pick

Neha Patel (8 matches, 132 runs, Strike Rate: 95.65)

Neha has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 95+ in her eight outings. She is a hard-hitting batter who could also play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.

Top All-rounder pick

Meshvi Pocker (8 matches, 118 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.73 and Economy Rate: 9.17)

Pocker can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. She has scored 118 runs and also picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Tejasvini Shah (8 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Tejasvini is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. She has picked up seven wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.50.

BA-W vs BR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kesha Patel

Kesha could be a wise captaincy pick for your fantasy team. In eight matches, she has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 143.68 and scalped 14 wickets as well.

Tanvir Shaikh

Tanvir Khan is currently the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for Baroda Avengers Women so far this season. She has scored 152 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in eight games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kesha Patel 125 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches

Tanvir Shaikh 152 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Meshvi Pocker 118 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

Sania Shaikh 93 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches

Ridhi Maurya 40 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

BA-W vs BR-W match expert tips

Sania Shaikh could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 93 runs while picking up five wickets in eight matches.

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Head to Head League

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Prapti Raval

Batters: Atoshi Banerjee, Neha Patel, Sania Shaikh

All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Patel, Meshvi Pocker

Bowlers: Nrupa Vyas, Dhruvi Patel, Tejasvini Shah

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 2, Grand League

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BA-W vs BR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Prapti Raval

Batters: Atoshi Banerjee, Aadhya Hingoo, Neha Patel, Sania Shaikh

All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Ridhi Maurya, Kesha Patel, Meshvi Pocker

Bowlers: Nrupa Vyas, Tejasvini Shah

