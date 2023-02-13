BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 14

The 14th game of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will see the Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) go up against Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodara on Monday, February 13.

Ahead of this exciting game, here's all you need to know about the BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Baroda Avengers have won three of their five games and are second in the points table. They won their last game against Baroda Rivals by seven wickets.

Baroda Warriors, meanwhile, have won two of their five games and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against Baroda Bravers by eight wickets.

BA-W vs BW-W Match Details

The 14th game of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 13 at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Vadodara at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here..

Match: BA-W vs BW-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 14

Date and Time: February 13, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground, Vadodara

BA-W vs BW-W Pitch Report

The track at the Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 96.

BA-W vs BW-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Baroda Avengers Women: W

Baroda Warriors Women: W

BA-W vs BW-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

BA-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BA-W Probable Playing XI

Jemmy Sandaliya, Prapti Raval, Atoshi Banerjee, Bhavana Rajpurohit, Hetal Machhi, Urvashi Bhanushali, Meshvi Pocker, Aadhya Hingoo, Tejasvini Shah, Hetvi Patel, Dhruvi Patel

BW-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BW-W Probable Playing XI

Jenita John Fernandes, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Anshu Prasad, Khushi Vasava, Sejal Lunavat, Jinal Patel-II, Krishana Mistry, Gayatri Naik, Dolly Jangid, Rekha Saroj

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jenita John Fernandes (5 matches, 84 runs, Strike Rate: 86.60)

She's a decent wicketkeeper pick, having scored 84 runs in five Baroda Women's T20 Challenge games at a strike rate of 86.60.

Top Batter pick

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod (5 matches, 108 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 81.82 and Economy Rate: 6.79)

She's a well-balanced player, as she bats in the middle order and also completes her quota of overs. She has scored 108 runs and scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.79 in five games.

Top All-rounder pick

Tanvir Shaikh (5 matches, 8 wickets and 97 runs, Economy Rate: 5.49 and Strike Rate: 111.49)

She has the ability to change the complexion of games with both bat and ball. She has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 111.49 in five games and has also picked up eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod (5 matches, 7 wickets and 34 runs, Economy Rate: 3.91 and Strike Rate: 80.95)

She's a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Baroda Warriors. She has picked up seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 3.91 so far and has also scored 34 runs.

BA-W vs BW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tanvir Shaikh

She could be a brilliant pick for captaincy. She has scored 97 runs and picked up eight wickets in five games.

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod

She could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has scored 108 runs and scalped seven wickets in five games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tanvir Shaikh 97 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod 7 wickets and 108 runs in 5 matches

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod 34 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches

Meshvi Pocker 79 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches

Sania Shaikh 4 wickets and 75 runs in 5 matches

BA-W vs BW-W match expert tips

Tanvir Shaikh could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she has been in incredible form with both bat and ball.

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jenita John Fernandes

Batters: Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Meshvi Pocker, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Atoshi Banerjee

All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Sania Shaikh, Sejal Lunavat

Bowlers: Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Tejasvini Shah, Dhruvi Patel

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BA-W vs BW-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jenita John Fernandes

Batters: Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Meshvi Pocker, Amrita Stalin Joseph

All-rounders: Tanvir Shaikh, Sania Shaikh, Sejal Lunavat

Bowlers: Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Dhruvi Patel, Nancy Patel Jr, Hetvi Patel.

