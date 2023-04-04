BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023, Test Match 1

The 1st test match of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 will see Ireland (IRE) squaring off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh won the T20I series against Ireland by 2-1 and will be looking forward to winning their only test match against in-form Irish players.

Ireland will give it their all to win the match, but Bangladesh are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAN vs IRE Match Details

The 1st test match of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2023 will be played on April 4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs IRE, Test 1

Date and Time: 4th April 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last test match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh and India, where a total of 917 runs were scored at a loss of 37 wickets.

BAN vs IRE Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

IRE - Will be playing their first match

BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

Taskin Ahmed is unavailable for the first test match

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Tucker is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Iqbal

M Rahim and T Iqbal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Hossain Shanto played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

M Hasan Miraz and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Campher is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Islam and M Adair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Hossain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan will bat in the top order and is expected to bowl maximum overs in the match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 4367 runs and taken 231 wickets in the last 65 test matches.

M Hasan Miraz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hasan Miraz as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 1142 runs and taken 146 wickets in the last 37 test matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs IRE, Test 1

M Adair

T Iqbal

M Hasan Miraz

S Al Hasan

C Campher

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: M Rahim, T Iqbal

All-rounders: C Campher, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz, H Tector, G Dockrell

Bowlers: T Islam, E Hossain, M Adair

Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: A Balbirnie, T Iqbal

All-rounders: C Campher, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz, H Tector

Bowlers: T Islam, E Hossain, M Adair, A McBrine

Poll : 0 votes