BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women's T20 Blaze, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will see Barbados Women (BAR-W) squaring off against Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Windward Islands Women have won two of their last three matches. Barbados Women, too, have two victories in three appearances.

Windward Islands Women have a talented roster, but Barbados Women might prevail in this encounter.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Match Details

The 12th match of the West Indies Women's T20 Blaze will be played on May 26 at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR-W vs WWI-W, Match 12

Date and Time: 26th May 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jamaica Women and Guyana Islands Women, where a total of 219 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Form Guide

BAR-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

WWI-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BAR-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

BAR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Aaliyah Alleyne, Theanny Mayers, Asabi Callender, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Keila Elliott

WWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Cassey Williams (wk), Kimone Homer, Malika Edward, Nerissa Crafton, Tracy Byron, Pearl Etienne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Carena Noel, Jannillea Glasgow, Amiah Gilbert

BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Knight

K Knight is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. C Williams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Crafton

A Gordon and N Crafton are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Knight played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Fletcher

A Fletcher and Z James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Etienne is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Q Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Elliott and Q Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Noel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAR-W vs WWI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 298 points in the last three matches.

Q Joseph

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Q Joseph as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 228 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAR-W vs WWI-W, Match 12

C Noel

A Fletcher

Z James

Q Joseph

K Elliott

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Knight

Batters: N Crafton

All-rounders: A Fletcher (c), A Alleyne, P Etienne, Z James

Bowlers: C Noel, S Connell, Q Joseph (vc), K Elliott, S Selman

Barbados Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Knight

Batters: A Gordon

All-rounders: A Fletcher (c), P Etienne, Z James (vc)

Bowlers: C Noel, S Connell, Q Joseph, K Elliott, S Selman, J Glasgow

