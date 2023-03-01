BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Guwahati Premier League will see the Bud Cricket Club (BCC) go up against the West Guwahati Club (WGC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India on Wednesday, March 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bud Cricket Club has won as many as seven matches and is placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Guwahati Town Club by 16 runs.

West Guwahati Club, on the other hand, has failed to win any of their seven matches and is reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against City Cricket Club by six wickets.

BCC vs WGC Match Details

The 22nd match of the Guwahati Premier League was played on March 1 at the Judges Field in Guwahati, India. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs WGC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 22

Date and Time: 1 March 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati, India.

BCC vs WGC Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field Ground is batting-friendly. Meanwhile, the pacers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 184 runs.

BCC vs WGC Form Guide (Last Match)

Bud Cricket Club: L

West Guwahati Club: W

BCC vs WGC probable playing 11s for today’s match

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BCC Probable Playing 11

Pushparaj Sharma(c), Riyan Parag, Parvez Aziz, Hardeep Singh, Karan Sharma, Nipan Deka, Rohit Singh, Erik Roy(wk), Sundeep Rabha, Abu Nechim, Jitu Ali.

WGC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WGC Probable Playing 11

Subham Mandal, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Rameez Rabbani, Rahul Singh(c), Saurav Dey, Ruhinandan Pegu, Amit Yadav, Kankan Kalita, Saurabh Kumar, Jitumoni Kalita, Abir Chakraborty.

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Erik Roy (7 matches, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 131.43)

Erik has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 131.43 in seven matches. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches.

Top Batter pick

Hardeep Singh (7 matches, 209 runs, Strike Rate: 153.68)

Hardeep has batted extremely well and it will be difficult to stop him once he gets going. He has scored 209 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 153.68.

Top All-rounder pick

Riyan Parag (7 matches, 18 wickets and 544 runs, Economy Rate: 9.96 and Strike Rate: 222.95)

Riyan has scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 222.95 in seven matches, while also picking up 18 wickets. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Top Bowler pick

Saurav Dey (5 matches, 4 wickets and 58 runs, Economy Rate: 8.13 and Strike Rate: 126.09)

Saurav could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. He has fetched four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.13, while also scoring 58 runs.

BCC vs WGC match captain and vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Riyan is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 544 runs while picking up 18 wickets in seven matches.

Amit Yadav

Amit can be a good choice for captaincy as he can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 79 runs in six matches while scalping five wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Riyan Parag 544 runs and 18 wickets in 7 matches

Nipan Deka 92 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches

Hardeep Singh 209 runs in 7 matches

Pushparaj Sharma 9 wickets in 7 matches

Amit Yadav 79 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

BCC vs WGC match expert tips

Riyan Parag could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Erik Roy

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Subham Mandal, Rameez Rabbani

All-rounders: Rahul Singh, Amit Yadav, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Jitumoni Kalita, Pushparaj Sharma, Nipan Deka, Saurav Dey

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Erik Roy

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Subham Mandal, Rameez Rabbani

All-rounders: Amit Yadav, Riyan Parag, Abir Chakraborty

Bowlers: Jitumoni Kalita, Rohit Singh, Nipan Deka, Saurav Dey.

