BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 37

The 37th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see the Black Caps (BCP) go up against Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Black Caps will be playing their first match of the tournament. They'll be hoping to start their campaign with a win here.
Nicosia Fighters, on the other hand, too will be playing their first game. A lot will be rested on the shoulders of players like Alvi Chowdhury and Abdullah Al Tasmin.
BCP vs NFCC Match Details
The 37th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 played on April 16 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BCP vs NFCC, ECS Cyprus T10, Match 37
Date and Time: 16 April, 2023, 7:00 pm IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus.
BCP vs NFCC Pitch Report
The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 91 runs.
BCP vs NFCC Form Guide (Last Match)
Black Caps: NA
Nicosia Fighters: NA
BCP vs NFCC probable playing 11s for today’s match
BCP Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BCP Probable Playing 11
Pawan deep (wk), Harjinder Singh-II, Mangala Gunasekara, Sukhwinder Singh, Ankit Kumar-I, Rajwinder Brar, Ranjodh Singh-II, Amir Rana, Lovedeep Singh, Saganpreet Chahal, Jot Gill.
NFCC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
NFCC Probable Playing 11
Alvi Chowdhury (wk), Kamrul Mahmud, Saurav Ahmed, Parvez Miah, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamran Ahmed, Muhammad Ibrahim, Forhad Hossain, Omar Faruuk, Muhammad Yeamin.
BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Alvi Chowdhury (45 matches, 94 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 68.61 and Economy Rate: 12.85)
Alvi has scored 94 runs while scalping five wickets in 45 matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick in this match.
Top Batter pick
Parvez Miah (30 matches, 287 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.72 and Economy Rate: 13.41)
Parvez can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 287 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 115.72, while also picking up eight wickets.
Top All-rounder pick
Abdullah Al Tasmin (51 matches, 20 wickets and 1112 runs, Economy Rate: 9.33 and Strike Rate: 209.02)
Abdullah will be a key figure for Nicosia Fighters with the bat and could also make some handy contributions with the ball. He has scored 1112 runs at a strike rate of 209.02 in 51 matches, while also picking up 20 wickets.
Top Bowler pick
Rajwinder Brar (38 matches, 34 wickets and 112 runs, Economy Rate: 10.03 and Strike Rate: 88.18)
Rajwinder is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs in the lower middle order. He has fetched 34 wickets while scoring 112 runs in 38 matches.
BCP vs NFCC match captain and vice-captain choices
Abdullah Al Tasmin
Abdullah can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 1112 runs while picking up 20 wickets in 51 matches.
Mangala Gunasekara
Mangala can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for Black Caps in both the departments. He has scored 714 runs at a strike rate of 197.78 in 28 matches, while also picking up 20 wickets.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Abdullah Al Tasmin 1112 runs and 20 wickets in 51 matches
Mangala Gunasekara 714 runs and 20 wickets in 28 matches
Parvez Miah 287 runs and 8 wickets in 30 matches
Rajwinder Brar 112 runs and 34 wickets in 38 matches
Alvi Chowdhury 94 runs and 5 wickets in 45 matches
BCP vs NFCC match expert tips
Abdullah Al Tasmin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.
BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Alvi Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud
Batters: Saurav Ahmed, Parvez Miah
All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kulwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh
Bowlers: Kamran Ahmed, Rajwinder Brar
BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Alvi Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud
Batters: Saurav Ahmed
All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kulwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh
Bowlers: Kamran Ahmed, Rajwinder Brar, Monirul Islam