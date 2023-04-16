BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 37

The 37th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see the Black Caps (BCP) go up against Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Black Caps will be playing their first match of the tournament. They'll be hoping to start their campaign with a win here.

Nicosia Fighters, on the other hand, too will be playing their first game. A lot will be rested on the shoulders of players like Alvi Chowdhury and Abdullah Al Tasmin.

BCP vs NFCC Match Details

The 37th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 played on April 16 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCP vs NFCC, ECS Cyprus T10, Match 37

Date and Time: 16 April, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus.

BCP vs NFCC Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 91 runs.

BCP vs NFCC Form Guide (Last Match)

Black Caps: NA

Nicosia Fighters: NA

BCP vs NFCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

BCP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BCP Probable Playing 11

Pawan deep (wk), Harjinder Singh-II, Mangala Gunasekara, Sukhwinder Singh, Ankit Kumar-I, Rajwinder Brar, Ranjodh Singh-II, Amir Rana, Lovedeep Singh, Saganpreet Chahal, Jot Gill.

NFCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NFCC Probable Playing 11

Alvi Chowdhury (wk), Kamrul Mahmud, Saurav Ahmed, Parvez Miah, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamran Ahmed, Muhammad Ibrahim, Forhad Hossain, Omar Faruuk, Muhammad Yeamin.

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alvi Chowdhury (45 matches, 94 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 68.61 and Economy Rate: 12.85)

Alvi has scored 94 runs while scalping five wickets in 45 matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick in this match.

Top Batter pick

Parvez Miah (30 matches, 287 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.72 and Economy Rate: 13.41)

Parvez can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 287 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 115.72, while also picking up eight wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Abdullah Al Tasmin (51 matches, 20 wickets and 1112 runs, Economy Rate: 9.33 and Strike Rate: 209.02)

Abdullah will be a key figure for Nicosia Fighters with the bat and could also make some handy contributions with the ball. He has scored 1112 runs at a strike rate of 209.02 in 51 matches, while also picking up 20 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Rajwinder Brar (38 matches, 34 wickets and 112 runs, Economy Rate: 10.03 and Strike Rate: 88.18)

Rajwinder is a quality bowler who can also score some handy runs in the lower middle order. He has fetched 34 wickets while scoring 112 runs in 38 matches.

BCP vs NFCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdullah Al Tasmin

Abdullah can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 1112 runs while picking up 20 wickets in 51 matches.

Mangala Gunasekara

Mangala can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for Black Caps in both the departments. He has scored 714 runs at a strike rate of 197.78 in 28 matches, while also picking up 20 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdullah Al Tasmin 1112 runs and 20 wickets in 51 matches

Mangala Gunasekara 714 runs and 20 wickets in 28 matches

Parvez Miah 287 runs and 8 wickets in 30 matches

Rajwinder Brar 112 runs and 34 wickets in 38 matches

Alvi Chowdhury 94 runs and 5 wickets in 45 matches

BCP vs NFCC match expert tips

Abdullah Al Tasmin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Head to Head League

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10

Wicketkeeper: Alvi Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud

Batters: Saurav Ahmed, Parvez Miah

All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kulwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh

Bowlers: Kamran Ahmed, Rajwinder Brar

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Grand League

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction - ECS Cyprus T10

Wicketkeeper: Alvi Chowdhury, Kamrul Mahmud

Batters: Saurav Ahmed

All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kulwinder Singh, Tejwinder Singh

Bowlers: Kamran Ahmed, Rajwinder Brar, Monirul Islam

Poll : 0 votes