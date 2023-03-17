BDM vs EGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 16

The 16th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the BDMTCC go up against the Evergreen Cricket Club (BDM vs EGC) on Friday, March 17. The Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDM vs EGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The BDMTCC will be looking to start this year's tournament on a high note by winning this match. They will be heavily dependent on Anurag Talukdar and Rajjakuddin Ahmed to deliver the goods in this contest.

The Evergreen Cricket Club, on the other hand, will also be hoping to get a win here and set the way for the tournament ahead. This year, they have got a sound mixture of young and experienced players in their lineup and will be keen to go all the way.

BDM vs EGC Match Details

The 16th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 17 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India. The match is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BDMTCC vs Evergreen Cricket Club, Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 16.

Date and Time: March 17, 2023, 12:45 pm IST.

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar, India.

BDM vs EGC Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be too much in the surface for the spinners.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at this venue being 134 runs.

BDM vs EGC Form Guide (Last Match)

BDMTCC: NA.

Evergreen Cricket Club: NA.

BDM vs EGC probable playing 11s for today’s match

BDM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the BDMTCC heading into this important encounter.

BDM Probable Playing 11

Anurag Talukdar, Gaurav Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Sumanta Jha, Tej Khan, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Rabi Chetry, Dinbandhu Payeng, Imran Seikh.

EGC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Evergreen Cricket Club ahead of this match-up.

EGC Probable Playing 11

Gourab Thakuria, Naba Kr. Nath, Bishal Mogor, Debraz Shrestha, Biplop Karmakar, Manjeet Deka, Mausam Rabha, Jogesh Sarma, Debo Nath, Chinmoy Rabha, Saidur Rahman.

BDM vs EGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Anurag Talukdar (86 matches, 1895 runs, Strike Rate: 90.02)

Anurag Talukdar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your BDM vs EGC Dream11 fantasy team. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Talukdar's record is fantastic as he has scored 1895 runs in 86 matches at a strike rate of 90.02.

Top Batter pick

Debraj Shrestha (59 matches, 1035 runs, Strike Rate: 130.68)

Debraj Shrestha is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 1035 runs in 59 matches at a strike rate of 130.68 and could play a crucial role in this match as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Manjeet Deka (52 matches, 993 runs and 77 wickets, Strike Rate: 58.83 and Economy Rate: 3.83)

Manjeet Deka is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball and also pick up wickets in important moments. He has scored 993 runs while scalping 77 wickets at an economy rate of 3.83 in 52 matches.

Deka's all-round capacity makes him a lock pick for your BDM vs EGC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Debo Nath (12 matches, 25 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.96)

Debo Nath is expected to lead the bowling unit for Evergreen Cricket Club in their match against BDMTCC. He has picked up 25 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 4.96, and could bring you plenty of points in this upcoming contest.

BDM vs EGC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Rajjakuddin Ahmed could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this contest. He has scored 410 runs in 32 matches at a strike rate of 148.01, while also scalping 18 wickets, proving his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Manjeet Deka

Manjeet Deka is another good choice for your fantasy outfit's captaincy as he will be a key figure for Evergreen Cricket Club in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 993 runs while scalping 77 wickets in 52 matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BDM vs EGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rajjakuddin Ahmed: 410 runs and 18 wickets in 32 matches.

Manjeet Deka: 77 wickets and 993 runs in 52 matches.

Anurag Talukdar: 1895 runs in 86 matches.

Debraj Shrestha: 1035 runs in 59 matches.

Debo Nath: 25 wickets in 12 matches.

BDM vs EGC match expert tips

Rajjakuddin Ahmed could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your BDM vs EGC Dream11 fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 410 runs in 32 matches, while also picking up 18 wickets.

BDM vs EGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

BDMTCC vs Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

BDMTCC vs Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anurag Talukdar.

Batters: Debraj Shrestha, Naba Kr. Nath, Wasim Ahmed.

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Manjeet Deka, Hirok Jyoti Deka.

Bowlers: Rabi Chetry, Debo Nath, Saidur Rahman, Nichay Sarma.

RCL vs BCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

BDMTCC vs Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

BDMTCC vs Evergreen Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anurag Talukdar, Gourab Thakuria.

Batters: Debraj Shrestha, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed.

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Manjeet Deka, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Mausam Rabha.

Bowlers: Rabi Chetry, Debo Nath.

