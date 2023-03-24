BDM vs NMC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 30

The 30th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the BDMTCC go up against Nambor Club (BDM vs NMC) on Friday, March 24. The Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India, will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDM vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The BDMTCC have won two out of their four matches and are placed at the top of the Group B points table. Their last match against the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh got abandoned due to rain. They will be keen to get a win in this game and pick up their third victory in five matches.

Nambor Club, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are fifth in the Group B points table. They lost their last encounter against Club Triranga by six wickets and will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a poor start to this year's Assam Premier Club Championship.

BDM vs NMC Match Details

The 30th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 24 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar, India. The match is set to take place at 12:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BDMTCC vs Nambor Club, Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 30

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, 12:45 pm IST.

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar, India.

BDM vs NMC Pitch Report

The track at the Satindra Mohan Dev Ground has been in favor of bowlers in the last couple of matches. Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, but there may not be much help for the spinners, who will have to be extremely disciplined.

Batters, meanwhile, will need to be focused throughout if they are to pile on the runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at this venue being 116 runs.

BDM vs NMC Form Guide (Last Match)

BDMTCC: A.

Nambor Club: L.

BDM vs NMC probable playing 11s for today’s match

BDM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the BDMTCC heading into this encounter.

BDM Probable Playing 11

Anurag Talukdar, Gaurav Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Sumanta Jha, Tej Khan, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Rabi Chetry, Dinbandhu Payeng, Imran Seikh.

NMC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Nambor Club ahead of this must-win contest.

NMC Probable Playing 11

Rahul Agrawal, Vikram Rawat, Deepak Gogoi, Deepjyoti Sarma, Srimanta Tungkhungia, Bargis Hazarika, Kunal Sarma, Dipu Gogoi, Pranjal Saikia, Deep Nath, Nipumoni Kumar.

BDM vs NMC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Anurag Talukdar (Two matches, 119 runs, Strike Rate: 170.00)

Anurag Talukdar will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a must-have pick for your BDM vs NMC Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 119 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 170.00 and will want to add to that tally in this match.

Top Batter pick

Bargis Hazarika (Three matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 138.10)

Bargis Hazarika has been batting brilliantly, and his consistent performances make him a lock pick in your fantasy outfit for this match. He has scored 58 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 138.10 in this year's Assam Premier Club Championship.

Top All-rounder pick

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (Two matches, 29 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 193.33 and Economy Rate: 3.14)

Rajjakuddin Ahmed is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 29 runs while scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 3.14 in two matches, making him a good option for your BDM vs NMC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Jugen Das (Two matches, three wickets and 14 runs, Economy Rate: 3.86 and Strike Rate: 140.00)

Jugen Das is expected to lead the bowling unit for the BDMTCC in their match against Nambor Club. He has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.86, while also scoring 14 runs.

BDM vs NMC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Rajjakuddin Ahmed could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your BDM vs NMC Dream11 fantasy team due to his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 193.33, while also scalping three wickets.

Kunal Sarma

Kunal Sarma can be a good choice for your fantasy team's captaincy as he will be a key figure for Nambor Club in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored nine runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.29 in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BDM vs NMC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Anurag Talukdar: 119 runs in two matches.

Rajjakuddin Ahmed: Three wickets and 29 runs in three matches.

Sumanta Jha: 31 runs and three wickets in two matches.

Jugen Das: 14 runs and three wickets in two matches.

Kunal Sarma: Two wickets and 14 runs in three matches.

BDM vs NMC match expert tips

Anurag Talukdar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form with the bat in the Assam Premier Club Championship. He could get you some important points in this contest.

BDM vs NMC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

BDMTCC vs Nambor Club Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

BDMTCC vs Nambor Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anurag Talukdar.

Batters: Bargis Hazarika, Diptesh Saha, Sumanta Jha, Deepjyoti Sarma.

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Sarma.

Bowlers: Jugen Das, Baibhab Bora, Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Rabi Chetry.

BDM vs NMC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

BDMTCC vs Nambor Club Dream11 Prediction - Assam Premier Club Championship

BDM vs NMC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anurag Talukdar.

Batters: Bargis Hazarika, Diptesh Saha, Deepjyoti Sarma.

All-rounders: Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kunal Sarma, Kironjyoti Saikia.

Bowlers: Jugen Das, Jugen Das, Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Rabi Chetry.

Poll : 0 votes