BEI vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Big Easy XI (BEI) squaring off against Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEI vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Big Easy XI have won two of their last five matches. Almulla Exchange CC, on the other hand, have emerged victories in four out of five occasions.

Big Easy XI certainly have talented players on their roster, but Almulla Exchange CC are expected to secure a win.

BEI vs AEC Match Details

The 42nd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 13 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEI vs AEC, Match 42

Date and Time: 13th April 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between NSM Sporting and KRM Panthers, where a total of 206 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

BEI vs AEC Form Guide

BEI - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

AEC - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

BEI vs AEC Probable Playing XI

BEI Playing XI

No injury updates

Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Mohammad Shahin Miah, Renil Raj (c), Kumaran Ravi, Hamid Khan (wk), Ali Khalid, Nawaz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Mirza Alam Baig, Rudransh Panchal

AEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Clinto Anto (c), Rajeesh - K, Rajit Reji, Ansal V Nazzar, Arun Raj, Naveenraj Rajendran, Laji Varghese (wk), Anas Mohammed, Anudeep - C, Saleesh Chandran, Kabeer Ahmed

BEI vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Anto

C Anto is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ranil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Pradeep

P Pradeep and D Krishnan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Raj played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar and A Raj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Rajendran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Anudeep

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rehman and C Anudeep. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Chandran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEI vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 361 points in the last five matches.

A Raj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Raj as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 262 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BEI vs AEC, Match 42

A V Nazzar

A Raj

C Anto

H Mirwas Khan

Pradeep P

Big Easy XI vs Almulla Exchange CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Big Easy XI vs Almulla Exchange CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Anto

Batters: P Pradeep, D Krishnan, R Raj

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, A Raj, N Rajendran, H Mirwas Khan

Bowlers: Anudeep C, S Chandran, A Rehman

Big Easy XI vs Almulla Exchange CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Anto

Batters: P Pradeep, D Krishnan, R Raj

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, A Raj, N Rajendran, H Mirwas Khan

Bowlers: Anudeep C, R Panchal, K Ahmed

