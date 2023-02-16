BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy, Final 

The final of the Ranji Trophy will see the Bengal (BEN) go up against Saurashtra (SAU) at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Thursday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bengal won three out of their seven matches and finished at the top of the group A points table. They won the first semi-final against Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs.

Saurashtra, too, won three out of their seven matches and finished at the top of the group B points table. They won the second semi-final against Karnataka by four wickets.

BEN vs SAU Match Details

The final of the Ranji Trophy will be played on February 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEN vs SAU, Ranji Trophy, Final

Date and Time: 16 February, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

BEN vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a sporting one. The pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Meanwhile, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 365 runs.

BEN vs SAU Form Guide (Last Match)

Bengal: W

Saurashtra: W

BEN vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

BEN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BEN Probable Playing 11

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Karan Lal, Manoj Tiwary (C), Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Gharami.

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SAU Probable Playing 11

Arpit Vasavada (C), Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kushang Patel, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Snell Patel, Vishvaraj Jadeja.

BEN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Harvik Desai (9 matches, 560 runs, Strike Rate: 55.28)

Harvik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 560 runs at a strike rate of 55.28 in nine matches.

Top Batter pick

Sheldon Jackson (9 matches, 529 runs, Strike Rate: 67.99)

Sheldon is someone who can go big with the bat at the top of the order. He has scored 529 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 67.99.

Top All-rounder pick

Chirag Jani (9 matches, 13 wickets and 509 runs, Economy Rate: 2.68 and Strike Rate: 46.87)

Throughout this tournament, Chirag has displayed sensational form. He has scored 509 runs while picking up 13 wickets in nine matches.

Top Bowler pick

Akash Deep (9 matches, 37 wickets and 144 runs, Economy Rate: 3.07 and Strike Rate: 100.00)

Akash can pick wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy outfit. He has scalped 37 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 3.07, while also scoring 144 runs.

BEN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Chirag Jani

Chirag is a no-brainer choice for captaincy in this match. He has scored 509 runs while picking up 13 wickets in nine matches.

Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon could be a good choice for captaincy as he has been sensational with the bat this season. He has managed to score 529 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 67.99.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BEN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Arpit Vasavada: 826 runs in 9 matches

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja: 269 runs and 41 wickets in 9 matches

Sheldon Jackson: 529 runs in 9 matches

Chetan Sakariya: 124 runs and 21 wickets in 8 matches

Anustup Majumdar: 790 runs in 9 matches

BEN vs SAU match expert tips

Arpit Vasavada could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has completely owned the tournament with his blistering batting.

BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Akash Deep, Chetan Sakariya

BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

BEN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel.

