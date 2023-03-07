BEV vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 7

The seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Beveren (BEV) square off against the Royal Tigers Budapest (ROT) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEV vs ROT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Beveren have won one of their last two matches. Royal Tigers Budapest, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. Royal Tigers Budapest will give it their all to win the match, but Beveren are expected to win this encounter.

BEV vs ROT Match Details

The seventh match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 7 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to start at 6:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEV vs ROT, Match 7

Date and Time: 7th March 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

BEV vs ROT Form Guide

BEV - L W

ROT - L L

BEV vs ROT Probable Playing XI

BEV Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Momand (wk), Hadisullah Tarakhel, Abdul Rashid Karim, Saber Zakhil, Abdul Safi, Hakim Khaksar (c), Shahidullah Otmanzai, Ashiqullah Said, Abdul Basir, Mohammad Noman, Jabar Jabarkhel.

ROT Playing XI

No injury updates

Stan Ahuja (wk), Sufiyan Mohammed, Marc Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Waqar Mehmood, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Abdul Rehman-III, Muhammad Saqlain, Abhitesh Prashar, Akramullah Malikzada.

BEV vs ROT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahuja

S Ahuja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. N Momand is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Rashid

S Zakhil and A Rashid are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Ahuja played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Khaksar

S Otmanzai and H Khaksar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Tarakhel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Prashar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Said and A Prashar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Jabarkhel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEV vs ROT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Khaksar

H Khaksar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

S Otmanzai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Otmanzai the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 22 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BEV vs ROT, Match 7

S Ahuja

S Otmanzai

H Khaksar

A Prashar

A Said

Beveren vs Royal Tigers Budapest Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Beveren vs Royal Tigers Budapest Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: S Zakhil, A Rashid

All-rounders: H Khaksar, S Otmanzai, H Tarakhel, W Mehmood, A Kheterpal

Bowlers: A Prashar, A Said, J Jabarkhel

Beveren vs Royal Tigers Budapest Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahuja

Batters: A Rashid

All-rounders: H Khaksar, S Otmanzai, H Tarakhel, W Mehmood, A Kheterpal

Bowlers: A Prashar, A Said, J Jabarkhel, M Saqlain

Poll : 0 votes