BRE vs CIV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 48

The 48th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Brescia Cricket Club (BRE) squaring off against Cividate (CIV) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRE vs CIV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Brescia Cricket Club have won five of their last eight matches. Cividate, on the other hand, have secured victories in four out of eight occasions.

Cividate have produced an impressive display, but Brescia Cricket Club are expected to prevail in crunch moments of the game.

BRE vs CIV Match Details

The 48th match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 3 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRE vs CIV, Match 48

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah Brescia and Brescia Cricket Club, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BRE vs CIV Form Guide

BRE - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

CIV - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

BRE vs CIV Probable Playing XI

BRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad (c), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

CIV Playing XI

No injury updates

Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh-I (c), Muhammad Arslan, Isra Munshi, Sadat Ali (wk), Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Sukhwinder Singh-III, Adnan Malik, Babar Azan

BRE vs CIV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Dullu

Y Dullu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Munshi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Mudassar

B Hussain and R Mudassar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Chaudhary played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Ali

M Arslan and Z Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Q Sajjad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Muhammaad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Naveed and J Muhammaad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Naveed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRE vs CIV match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Ali

Z Ali will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 843 points in the last eight matches.

M Arslan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Arslan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 661 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BRE vs CIV, Match 48

M Arslan

Z Ali

R Mudassar

Q Sajjad

K Singh

Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu

Batters: R Mudassar, B Hussain

All-rounders: M Arslan, K Singh, Q Sajjad, Z Ali, A Raza

Bowlers: J Muhammaad, I Naveed, H Naveed

Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu, I Munshi

Batters: R Mudassar

All-rounders: M Arslan, K Singh, Q Sajjad, Z Ali

Bowlers: J Muhammaad, I Naveed, H Naveed, A Malik

Poll : 0 votes