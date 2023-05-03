BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 46

The 46th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Brescia Cricket Club (BRE) squaring off against Jinnah Brescia (JIB) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jinnah Brescia has won five of their last eight matches. Brescia Cricket Club, on the other hand, have secured victories in four out of eight appearances.

Brescia Cricket Club have a quality line-up, but Jinnah Brescia is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRE vs JIB Match Details

The 46th match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 3 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRE vs JIB, Match 46

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Fresh Tropical and Trentino Aquila, where a total of 120 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

BRE vs JIB Form Guide

BRE - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

JIB - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

BRE vs JIB Probable Playing XI

BRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Yasir Dullu (wk), Ihsan Ullah, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad (c), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

JIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Rizwan Tanveer, Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, Shahrukh Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Ghulam Farid

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Dullu

Y Dullu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Umair is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Mudassar

A Tanveer and R Mudassar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Hussain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Q Sajjad

Q Sajjad and A Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Ahmad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and G Farid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRE vs JIB match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ahmad

W Ahmad will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 460 points in the last eight matches.

R Mudassar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Mudassar as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 505 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BRE vs JIB, Match 46

Q Sajjad

W Ahmad

R Mudassar

S Singh

A Tanveer

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu

Batters: A Tanveer, R Mudassar, B Hussain, S Masood

All-rounders: W Ahmad, Q Sajjad

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, J Singh, J Muhammaad

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Dullu

Batters: A Tanveer, R Mudassar, B Hussain

All-rounders: W Ahmad, Q Sajjad, A Raza

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, J Singh, J Muhammaad

