CAB vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Match 5

The 5th match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see Cambodia (CAB) squaring off against Singapore (SIN) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAB vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Cambodia will be playing their first match of the season. Singapore, on the other hand, won their last match against the Philippines by 87 runs.

Cambodia aren't likely to pose any threat to Singapore, who are in good form and are expected to continue their winning momentum.

CAB vs SIN Match Details

The 5th match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 4 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAB vs SIN, Match 5

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Singapore and Philippines, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CAB vs SIN Form Guide

CAB - Will be playing their first match

SIN - W

CAB vs SIN Probable Playing XI

CAB Playing XI

No injury updates

Lakshit Gupta, Sahaj Chadha (wk), Uday Sing Hathinjar, Ram Raushan Sharan, Luqman Butt (c), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Salvin Stanly, Utkarsh Jain, Sharwan Godara, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai

SIN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aman Desai (wk), Rohan Rangarajan, Navin Param, Rezza Gaznavi, Abdul Rahman Bhadelia, Anish Edward Paraam, Adwitya Bhargava, Raoul Sharma, Amjad Mahboob, Aahan Achar, Anantha Krishna

CAB vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Desai

A Desai is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Chadha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rahman

N Param and A Rahman are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Gupta played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Edward

L Butt and A Edward are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Bhargava is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mahboob

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Godara and A Mahboob. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Achar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAB vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Edward

A Edward will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 100 runs in the last match.

L Butt

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Butt as he will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CAB vs SIN, Match 5

L Butt

A Achar

A Bhargava

N Param

A Edward

Cambodia vs Singapore Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cambodia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Desai

Batters: N Param, L Gupta, A Rahman

All-rounders: A Krishna, A Edward, L Butt, A Bhargava

Bowlers: A Achar, A Mahboob, S Godara

Cambodia vs Singapore Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Desai, S Chadha

Batters: L Gupta, A Rahman

All-rounders: A Krishna, A Edward, L Butt, A Bhargava

Bowlers: A Achar, A Mahboob, S Godara

Poll : 0 votes