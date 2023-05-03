CC vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 17

The 18th match of the Spice Isle T10 will see Clove Challengers (CC) squaring off against Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CC vs CP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Clove Challengers have won two of their last five matches. Cinnamon Pacers also have emerged victorious in two out of five appearances.

Both teams are pretty even in terms of match-ups, but Cinnamon Pacers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CC vs CP Match Details

The 18th match of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 4 at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CC vs CP, Match 18

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St. George

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CC vs CP Form Guide

CC - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

CP - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

CC vs CP Probable Playing XI

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

Haston Jackson, Javed Hazzard (wk), Darron Nedd, Amikel Dubissette, Andrew Sheon, Shakim Charles, Preston McSween (c), Kellis Andrew, Deyna George, Denzel Matthew, Jeron Noel

CP Playing XI

No injury updates

Nickozi St. Hillaire (wk), Seandell Regis, Desron Maloney, Larry Edward, Micah Narine (c), Che Duncan, John Olive, Devin Tyson, Mahid Lambert, Jade Matthews, Jonathon Taylor

CC vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N St. Hillaire

N St. Hillaire is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Hazzard is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Maloney

S Regis and D Maloney are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Charles played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Jackson

D Nedd and H Jackson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Duncan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P McSween

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Edward and P McSween. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Dubissette is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CC vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

P McSween

P McSween will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 331 points in the last five matches.

H Jackson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Jackson as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 264 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for CC vs CP, Match 18

H Jackson

P McSween

D Nedd

L Edward

A Dubissette

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N St. Hillaire

Batters: D Maloney, S Regis

All-rounders: M Narine, J Olive, H Jackson, D Nedd, C Duncan

Bowlers: P McSween, L Edward, A Dubissette

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N St. Hillaire

Batters: D Maloney

All-rounders: M Narine, J Olive, H Jackson, D Nedd, C Duncan

Bowlers: P McSween, L Edward, A Dubissette, D Tyson

Poll : 0 votes