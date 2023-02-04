CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 35

The Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with the Comilla Victorians (CCH vs COV) in the 35th match of the Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday, February 4. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Challengers have won only two out of their nine matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They lost their match against the Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets. Chattogram will be desperately hoping to get a comeback victory in this upcoming match.

The Victorians, on the other hand, have won six out of their nine games and are third in the points table. They defeated the Khulna Tigers by seven wickets in their last match. Comilla will want to keep the momentum going by picking up another win on Saturday.

CCH vs COV Match Details

The 35th match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on February 4. The match is set to take place at 01:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 35.

Date and Time: February 4, 2022, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

CCH vs COV Pitch Report

The track at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has largely supported batters, but the pacers will also get plenty of help. There will be ample pace and bounce on offer for the bowlers. However, there may not be much in it for the spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 167 runs.

Last 5 Matches (BPL)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 167.

Average second innings score: 179.

CCH vs COV Form Guide (BPL)

CCH: L L L L L.

COV: W W W W W.

CCH vs COV probable playing 11s for today’s match

CCH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Chattogram Challengers heading into this must-win encounter.

CCH Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Mehedi Marauf, Afif Hossain, Max O’Dowd, Shuvagta Hom, Curtis Campher, Irfan Sukkur, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

COV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Comilla Victorians ahead of this important match-up.

COV Probable Playing 11

Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rehman, Ashiqur Zaman.

CCH vs COV Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Rizwan (Seven matches, 255 runs, Strike Rate: 125)

Pakistan international Mohammed Rizwan has continued his blazing hot form and has amassed 255 runs in seven matches with a strike-rate of 125. His wicketkeeping skills could come in handy too, making him a must-have on your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Khushdil Shah (Nine matches, 176 runs and eight wickets, Strike Rate: 161.47 and Economy Rate: 8.04)

Though he has been listed as a batter, Khushdil Shah is a quality all-rounder who has been contributing in both the batting and bowling departments regularly. He has smashed 176 runs while scalping eight wickets in nine matches. Shah should be a lock for your CCH vs COV Dream11 fantasy outfit.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shuvagata Hom (Nine matches, 157 runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 149.52 and Economy Rate: 6.94)

Shuvagata Hom has scored 157 runs and also scalped five wickets in nine matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game due to his ability to contribute with both the bat and ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Tanvir Islam (Seven matches, nine wickets, Economy Rate: 6.92)

Tanvir Islam has bowled beautifully in this tournament so far. He has scalped nine wickets with a superb economy of 6.92 in seven matches, making him a fantastic option for your CCH vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

CCH vs COV match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Liton Das

Bangladesh international Liton Das has scored 234 runs at a strike-rate of 136.05 in nine matches. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy outfit for this game.

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles joined the party bit late but has played some superb knocks in this year's Bangladesh Premier League. He has smashed 216 runs at a strike-rate of 152.11 in six matches, making him an excellent captaincy or vice-captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammed Rizwan: 255 runs in seven matches.

Khushdil Shah: 176 runs and eight wickets in nine matches.

Shuvagata Hom: 157 runs and five wickets in nine matches.

Liton Das: 234 runs in nine matches.

Johnson Charles: 216 runs in six matches.

CCH vs COV match expert tips

Shuvagata Hom could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team for this match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Head to Head League

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League, Match 35, Grand League

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan.

Batters: Afif Hossain, Max O’Dowd, Liton Das, Johnson Charles.

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Mosaddek Hossain.

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Mustafizur Rehman, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League, Match 35

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan.

Batters: Johnson Charles, Mehedi Marauf, Khushdil Shah, Imrul Kayes, Afif Hossain.

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Mosaddek Hossain.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rehman, Tanvir Islam, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth.

