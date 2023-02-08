The 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) go up against the Rangpur Riders (RAN) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday, February 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Challengers have won only three out of their 11 matches and are languishing in sixth position in the points table. They won their last match against Dhaka Dominators by 15 runs.

Riders, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 10 games and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against the Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets.

CCH vs RAN Match Details

The 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on February 8 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST.

CCH vs RAN, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 40

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

CCH vs RAN Pitch Report

The track has largely supported batters, but pacers also get plenty of help. There will be ample pace and bounce on offer for the bowlers. However, there may not be much in it for spinners.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first-innings score here being 139.

Last 5 Matches (BPL)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 138

Average second innings score: 139

CCH vs COV Form Guide (BPL)

CCH: W-L-L-L-L

RAN: W-W-W-W-W

CCH vs COV probable playing 11s for today’s match

CCH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CCH Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Mehedi Marauf, Afif Hossain, Max O’Dowd, Shuvagta Hom, Curtis Campher, Irfan Sukkur, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

RAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAN Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Jones, Shamim Hossain, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque

CCH vs RAN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Khan (10 matches, 294 runs, Strike Rate: 138.68)

Khan has continued his blazing-hot form and has amassed 294 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 138.68. His wicketkeeping skills could come in handy too.

Top Batter Pick

Afif Hossain (11 matches, 329 runs, Strike Rate: 126.54)

Hossain has been batting brilliantly in this tournament and should be included in your fantasy team. He has smashed 329 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 126.54

Top All-rounder Pick

Azmatullah Omarzai (9 matches, 83 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 125.76 and Economy Rate: 7.02)

Omarzai has scored 83 runs and also scalped 12 wickets in nine matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Mahmud (10 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.55)

Mahmud has bowled beautifully in this tournament. He has scalped 13 wickets with an economy of 7.55 in 10 matches.

CCH vs RAN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Azmatullah Omarzai

Omarzai has been a force to reckon with this season, especially with the ball. He has scored 83 runs while scalping 12 wickets in nine matches.

Shuvagta Hom

Hom has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 170 runs and scalped six wickets in 11 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CCH vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Usman Khan 294 runs in 10 matches

Afif Hossain 329 runs in 11 matches

Azmatullah Omarzai 83 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches

Hasan Mahmud 13 wickets in 10 matches

Shuvagta Hom 170 runs and 6 wickets in 11 matches

CCH vs RAN match expert tips

Shuvagta Hom could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Head-to-Head League

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, N Sheikh

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shuvagta Hom, Z Rahman

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Nihaduzzaman

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Grand League

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Afif Hossain, N Sheikh, Shoaib Malik, D Rasooli

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shuvagta Hom

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

