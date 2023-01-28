CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) squaring off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Sylhet Strikers have won six of their last eight matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, have won two of their last eight matches in the tournament.

The Chattogram Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Sylhet Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCH vs SYL Match Details

The 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs SYL, Match 28

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

The last match played on this pitch was between Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CCH vs SYL Form Guide

CCH - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

SYL - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

CCH vs SYL Probable Playing XI

CCH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shuvagata Hom (c), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Usman Khan (wk), Tawfique Khan, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Khawaja Nafay, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

SYL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, and Imad Wasim.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rahim

M Rahim is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Sukkur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Hossain Shanto

N Hossain Shanto and A Hossain are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Hridoy played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Wasim

S Hom and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Perera is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Mortaza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Mortaza and M Amir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCH vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

I Wasim

I Wasim will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 58 runs and scalped seven wickets in the last eight matches.

N Hossain Shanto

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Hossain Shanto as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 400 runs and picked up one wicket in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for CCH vs SYL, Match 28

I Wasim

N Hossain Shanto

M Mortaza

M Amir

S Hom

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, A Hossain

All-rounders: T Perera, I Wasim, S Hom

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, R Rahman, Nihaduzzaman

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto, A Hossain

All-rounders: I Wasim, S Hom

Bowlers: M Amir, M Mortaza, R Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, M Hasan Rana

Poll : 0 votes