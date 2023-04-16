CECC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 50

The 50th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Ceylinco Express CC go up against MEC (CECC vs MEC) on Monday, April 17. The Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ceylinco Express CC have won four out of their six matches and are third in the Group A points table. They won their last match against FCC by 73 runs and will be keen to continue their excellent start to the tournament in this game.

MEC, on the other hand, have failed to win any their six matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Stack CC by 53 runs and desperately need to get off the mark in this year's Kuwait Ramadan T10 League.

CECC vs MEC Match Details

The 50th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 17 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 1:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Ceylinco Express CC vs MEC, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 50.

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 1:45 am IST.

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait.

CECC vs MEC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulabiya Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in the surface for the spinners.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Future Mattress and the Pacific Group, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CECC vs MEC Form Guide (Last Match)

Ceylinco Express CC: L.

MEC: W.

CECC vs MEC probable playing 11s for today’s match

CECC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Ceylinco Express CC ahead of this Kuwait Ramadan T10 League fixture.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Akalanka Dilshan, Atheef Gafoor (wk), Dilshan Lahiru (c), Hamees Shareef, Madhushan Nayanajith, Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Aslam, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Ibrahim Rifkaz Mohamed, Sandaruwan Chinthaka.

MEC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for MEC heading into this must-win encounter.

MEC Probable Playing 11

Aftab Syed, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Khalil Ahmed, Mohammad Moiz, Mohammad Nabeel, Muizz Ahmed Mirza (c & wk), Najam Ahmed, Nouman Fakhar, Zahid Khan, Zain Fakhar, Aqeel Iftikar.

CECC vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Atheef Gafoor (Five matches, 121 runs, Strike Rate: 257.45)

Atheef Gafoor is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position in your CECC vs MEC Dream11 fantasy team as he has consistently contributed with the bat. He has accumulaed 121 runs at a strike rate of 257.45 in five matches.

Gafoor bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches as he is safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Awais Rafi Muhammad (Six matches, 163 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 165.85 and Economy Rate: 13.29)

Awais Rafi Muhammad is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball, making him an excellent option for your fantasy outfit for Monday's match. He has scored 163 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 165.85, while picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 13.29 in this year's Kuwait Ramadan T10 League.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohamed Aslam (Five matches, six wickets and 250 runs, Economy Rate: 9.50 and Strike Rate: 263.16)

Mohamed Aslam has the ability to win matches for his team with both his batting and bowling. He has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 263.16 in five matches, while picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Aslam's stats back up his abilities and make him a lock pick for your CECC vs MEC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka (Five matches, eight wickets, Economy Rate: 5.80)

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka has the ability to be lethal both in the initial stages and in the death overs of an innings with his pace. He has scalped eight wickets in five matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.80 and will be raring to go in this game as well.

CECC vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohamed Aslam

Mohamed Aslam is a dependable bet for your CECC vs MEC Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 263.16 in five matches, while picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Awais Rafi Muhammad

Awais Rafi Muhammad will be a good choice for your fantasy outfit's vice-captaincy as will be a key figure for MEC with the bat. He has scored 163 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 165.85, while scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 13.29 in this year's Kuwait Ramadan T10 League.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CECC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohamed Aslam: 250 runs and six wickets in five matches.

Awais Rafi Muhammad: 163 runs and three wickets in six matches.

Ravindu Sanjeewa: 77 runs and five wickets in five matches.

Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka: Eight wickets in five matches.

Sandaruwan Chinthaka: Three wickets and 95 runs in five matches.

CECC vs MEC match expert tips

Mohamed Aslam could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has looked in great touch so far in this tournament. He could play a defining role in Monday's Kuwait Ramadan T20 League contest.

CECC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Head to Head League

Ceylinco Express CC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Ceylinco CC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor.

Batters: Ravindu Sanjeewa, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Madhushan Nayanajith, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan.

All-rounders: Dilsan Lahiru, Mohamed Aslam.

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Khalil Ahmed Mohammed Amin, Nouman Fakhar.

CECC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 50, Grand League

Ceylinco Express CC vs MEC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Ceylinco CC vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor.

Batters: Ravindu Sanjeewa, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Madhushan Nayanajith, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Zahid Rabnawaz Khan.

All-rounders: Dilsan Lahiru, Mohamed Aslam, Zain Fakhar.

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Nouman Fakhar.

