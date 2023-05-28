CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's East Asia Cup, Final

The final match of the Women's East Asia Cup will see China Women (CH-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou on Sunday, May 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong Women have won three of their last four matches. China Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

China Women will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong Women are expected to win this encounter.

CH-W vs HK-W Match Details

The Final match of the Women's East Asia Cup will be played on May 28 at the Guanggong International Cricket Stadium in Guangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CH-W vs HK-W, Final

Date and Time: 28th May 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Guanggong International Cricket Stadium, Guangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan Women and China Women, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

CH-W vs HK-W Form Guide

CH-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

HK-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CH-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Jing Yang (c & wk), Han Lili, Zheng Lili, Mengting Liu, Mingyue Zhu, Xu Qian, Rongyu Zhao, Xinyu Chen, Xiuli Jin, Yuanyuan Cai, Huang Zhuo

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Kary Chan (c), Betty Chan, Shing Yan Dorothea Chan, Lemon Cheung, Amanda Cheung (wk), Tammy Chu, Sin Yee Ho Cindy, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu

CH-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Jang

Y Jang is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. L Cheung is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Yee

Z Lili and S Yee are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Chan

K Chan and A Cheung are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Liu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and Y Cai. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Siu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CH-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 208 points in the last three matches.

B Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Chan the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 223 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CH-W vs HK-W, Final

K Chan

M Bibi

Y Cai

Z Lili

B Chan

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Cheung

Batters: Z Lili, S Yee

All-rounders: K Chan, A Cheung, M Liu

Bowlers: B Chan, A Siu, X Jin, Y Cai, M Bibi

China Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Jang

Batters: Z Lili, S Yee

All-rounders: K Chan, M Liu

Bowlers: B Chan, A Siu, X Jin, Y Cai, M Bibi, X Qian

