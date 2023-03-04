CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023, Match 41

The 41st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will see the Chargers (CHA) squaring off against Valley Boyz (VB) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Valley Boyz have won two of their last four matches. The Chargers, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches of the tournament.

The Chargers will give it their all to win the match, but Valley Boyz is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CHA vs VB Match Details

The 41st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2023 will be played on March 4 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHA vs VB, Match 41

Date and Time: March 04, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the International Warriors and DCC Starlets, where a total of 373 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

CHA vs VB Form Guide

CHA - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

VB - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CHA vs VB Probable Playing XI

CHA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rakshist-AR (wk), Ashif Amla, Kamran Haider (c), Vimalnath PK, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Madhu Sharma, Nitin Jain, Royston Rodgriuez, Muddassir Ali, Faisal Patel, and Kanisk Moga.

VB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Khalid Ibrahim, Danish Hafiz, Majid Manzoor (wk), Zaid Wani, Saqib Amin (c), Adil Shah, Mohsen Mattoo, Khalid Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Bilal Ahmad-II, and Shabir Bhat.

CHA vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Hafiz

D Hafiz is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Manzoor is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Jalil

M Ilahi and F Jalil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Masood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Mattoo

A Amla and M Mattoo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Mogal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ibrahim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Salvi and K Ibrahim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Kazi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHA vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ilahi

M Ilahi will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 105 runs in the last three matches of the tournament.

K Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ibrahim as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 106 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHA vs VB, Match 41

K Ibrahim

M Ilahi

F Jalil

J Kazi

S Salvi

Chargers vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chargers vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: M Ilahi, F Jalil

All-rounders: M Mattoo, A Amla, K Moga, M Wani

Bowlers: S Salvi, J Kazi, K Ibrahim, M Sharma

Chargers vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: M Ilahi, F Jalil

All-rounders: A Amla, K Moga

Bowlers: S Salvi, J Kazi, K Ibrahim, M Sharma, B Ahmad, S Jahagirdar

