The 41st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will see the Chargers (CHA) go up against Valley Boyz (VB) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Chargers have won two out of their five matches and are seventh in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Mid East Metals by five wickets.

Valley Boyz, on the other hand, have secured two victories on four occasions and are sixth in the table. They lost their last match against Emirates NBT CKT Club by 32 runs.

CHA vs VB Match Details

The 41st match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League played on March 8 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHA vs VB, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 41

Date and Time: 8 March, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE.

CHA vs VB Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 146 runs.

CHA vs VB Form Guide (Last Match)

Chargers: L

Valley Boyz: L

CHA vs VB probable playing 11s for today’s match

CHA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CHA Probable Playing 11

Rakshist-AR, Ashif Amla, Kamran Haider(C), Vimalnath PK, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Madhu Sharma, Nitin Jain, Royston Rodgriuez, Muddassir Ali, Faisal Patel, Kanisk Moga.

VB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

VB Probable Playing 11

Khalid Ibrahim, Danish Hafiz, Majid Manzoor, Zaid Wani, Saqib Amin(C), Adil Shah, Mohsen Mattoo, Khalid Trumboo, Mudasir Wani, Bilal Ahmad-II, Shabir Bhat.

CHA vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Majid Manzoor (4 matches, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 166.67)

Majid who has played decently in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Fawad Jalil (5 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 170.21)

Fawad has batted extremely well and he will be difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 160 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 170.21.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohsen Mattoo (4 matches, 175 runs, Strike Rate: 169.90)

Mohsen has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 169.90 in four matches. He's expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Khalid Ibrahim (4 matches, 4 wickets and 106 runs, Economy Rate: 11.70 and Strike Rate: 235.56)

Khalid could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. He has fetched four wickets in four matches, while also scoring 106 runs at a strike rate of 235.56.

CHA vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohsen Mattoo

Mohsen is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match. He has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 169.90 in four matches.

Mudasir Wani

Mudasir can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 12 runs while scalping five wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CHA vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Khalid Ibrahim 106 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

Satej Salvi 7 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches

Fawad Jalil 160 runs in 5 matches

Mohsen Mattoo 175 runs in 4 matches

Mafooz Ilahi 105 runs in 3 matches

CHA vs VB match expert tips

Khalid Ibrahim could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Head to Head League

CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

CHA vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Majid Manzoor

Batters: Usman Masood, Mafooz Ilahi, Fawad Jalil

All-rounders: Saqib Amin, Mohsen Mattoo, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Kanisk Moga, Saqib Amin

Bowlers: Satej Salvi, Khalid Ibrahim

CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 41, Grand League

CHA vs VB Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

CHA vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Majid Manzoor

Batters: Usman Masood, Fawad Jalil

All-rounders: Mohsen Mattoo, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Kanisk Moga, Saqib Amin

Bowlers: Khalid Ibrahim, Madhu Sharma, Junaid Kazi , Bilal Ahmad-II.

