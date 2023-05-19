CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's T20, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Pakistan Women's T20 will see PCB Challengers Women (CHA-W) squaring off against PCB Strikers Women (STR-W) at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi on Friday, May 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. They would look to depend on their experienced players who can help them win this year's Pakistan Women's T20.

PCB Strikers Women will give it their all to win the match, but PCB Challengers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CHA-W vs STR-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the Pakistan Women's T20 will be played on May 19 at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHA-W vs STR-W, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Oval Academy Ground, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

CHA-W vs STR-W Form Guide

CHA-W - Will be playing their first match

STR-W - Will be playing their first match

CHA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing XI

CHA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

F Mehmood (wk), H Sajjaf, J Rauf, J Khan, W Yousuf, F Zahra, A Saleem, A Kainaat, S Malik, S Masooma, S Iqbal

STR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

G Feroza (wk), N Alvi, E Fatima, D Majid, G Rukh, A Nasir, S Shah, F Khan, N Pervaiz, F Sana, T Hassan

CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Mehmood

F Mehmood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. G Feroza is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Khan

J Raut and J Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Rukh played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Saleem

A Nasir and A Saleem are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Pervaiz and S Sana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Masooma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CHA-W vs STR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Khan

J Khan will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Saleem

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Saleem as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CHA-W vs STR-W, Match 2

A Saleem

S Shah

J Raut

J Khan

F Sana

PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Mehmood

Batters: J Khan, J Raut, G Rukh

All-rounders: A Saleem, A Nasir, S Shah, F Zahra

Bowlers: F Sana, S Masooma, N Pervaiz

PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Mehmood

Batters: J Khan, J Raut

All-rounders: A Saleem, A Nasir, S Shah

Bowlers: F Sana, S Masooma, N Pervaiz, T Hassan, S Iqbal

