CIV vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 49

The 49th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Cividate squaring off against Trentino Aquila (CIV vs TRA) on Wednesday, May 3. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CIV vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Trentino Aquila have won four of their last nine matches. While they have gotten a few good victories, they have struggled for inconsistency and will look to put in a solid performance in this game.

Cividate, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches of the season. They also need to find more consistency and will hope to right their wrongs in this ECS T10 Milan encounter.

Trentino Aquila will give it their all to get the points from this match, but Cividate are expected to win what should be a nail-biting encounter.

CIV vs TRA Match Details

The 49th match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on Wednesday, May 3, at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Cividate vs Trentino Aquila, Match 49, ECS T10 Milan.

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Ground in Milan has been good for the bowlers in recent times. Batters who are tactically astute and naturally talented will be able to score on this pitch. They will have to take their time to get their eye in before taking on the bowlers.

Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah Brescia and Brescia Cricket Club, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CIV vs TRA Form Guide

Trentino Aquila - Won four of their last nine matches.

Cividate - Won four of their last eight matches.

CIV vs TRA Probable Playing XI

TRA Playing XI

No prominent injury updates for Trentino Aquila heading into this match.

Lovepreet Singh II, Adeel Ahmed II, Awais Ashiq, Muhammad Arslan I, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Usman Arshad I, Hassan Tahir, Gurpreet Singh III, Chaudhry Adeel, Sadaqat Ali, Awais Asghar.

CIV Playing XI

No major injury updates for Cividate ahead of this ECS Milan T10 encounter.

Zain Ali, Kuljinder Singh I (c), Muhammad Arslan, Isra Munshi, Sadat Ali (wk), Waleed Sikandar, Musharraf Muzaffar, Usama Muzaffar, Sukhwinder Singh III, Adnan Malik, Babar Azan.

CIV vs TRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Munshi

I Munshi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your CIV vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in this match as well.

S Ali is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this match.

Batters

M Muzaffar

A Ahmed and M Muzaffar are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this ECS Milan T10 contest.

A Awais played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also be a good pick for your fantasy outfit for this important match-up.

All-rounders

Z Ali

M Arslan and Z Ali are the best all-rounder picks for your CIV vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team. They are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their potential to pick up fantasy points.

K Singh is another good option for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team for this match.

Bowlers

S Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ali and A Saqib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which increases their chances of picking up wickets and points.

C Adeel could prove to be another wise choice for your Dream11 team for this ECS Milan T10 encounter.

CIV vs TRA match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Ali

Z Ali will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your CIV vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this nail-biting match and has earned 843 points in the last eight matches.

C Adeel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, C Adeel is an excellent captaincy and vice-captaincy candidate for your fantasy team. He will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, which could bring you plenty of points.

You can make Adeel the captain of your grand league teams to maximize your points potential. He has earned 541 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for CIV vs TRA, Match 49

C Adeel

M Arslan

Z Ali

A Saqib

S Ali

Trentino Aquila vs Cividate Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. This will help you accumulate plenty of fantasy points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain of your CIV vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trentino Aquila vs Cividate Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Trentino Aquila vs Cividate Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to head League

Wicket-keeper: I Munshi.

Batter: A Ahmed.

All-rounders: M Arslan, K Singh, L Singh, Z Ali.

Bowlers: A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali, A Asghar, G Singh.

Trentino Aquila vs Cividate Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Trentino Aquila vs Cividate Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: I Munshi.

Batters: M Muzaffar.

All-rounders: M Arslan, K Singh, L Singh, Z Ali.

Bowlers: A Saqib, C Adeel, S Ali, A Asghar, A Malik.

