CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will see the Canterbury Magicians (CM-W) go up against Central Hinds (CH-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, February 19.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Canterbury Magicians have won four out of their seven matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Central Hinds by 21 runs.

Central Hinds, on the other hand, have won two out of their seven matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Canterbury Magicians by 21 runs.

CM-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 22nd match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on February 19 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST.

CM-W vs CH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 22

Date and Time: 19 February 2023, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.

CM-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 227 runs.

CM-W vs CH-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Canterbury Magicians: W

Central Hinds: L

CM-W vs CH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

CM-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CM-W Probable Playing 11

LEV Hughes, KG Anderson, NB Cox, KFG Nation, Abigale Gerken(C), Izzy Sharp, FL Mackay, JL Savage, LMM Tahuhu, GES Sullivan, SR Asmussen.

CH-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CH-W Probable Playing 11

NC Dodd, Kate Gaging, EG Cunningham, KA Tomlinson(C), Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims, JM Watkin, HM Rowe, MJ Greig, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Laura Hughes (6 matches, 133 runs, Strike Rate: 58.85)

Laura is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team, having scored 133 runs in six Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches so far.

Top Batter pick

Amy Satterthwaite (4 matches, 96 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 75.59 and Economy Rate: 5.66)

Amy Satterthwaite is a must-have pick as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs in the match. She has scored 96 runs in four matches, while also scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66.

Top All-rounder pick

Jess Watkin (6 matches, 10 wickets and 182 runs, Economy Rate: 5.33 and Strike Rate: 101.59)

Jess has the ability to change the complexion of the match with both bat and ball. She has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 101.59 in six matches while also picking up 10 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Georgia Atkinson (6 matches, 4 wickets and 119 runs, Economy Rate: 5.81 and Strike Rate: 73.01)

Georgia has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and ball. She has picked up four wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 5.81 so far while also scoring 119 runs.

CM-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Jess Watkin

Jess could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. She has scored 182 runs while picking up 10 wickets in six matches.

Amy Satterthwaite

Amy could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 75.59 in four matches while also scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.66.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jess Watkin: 182 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches

Kate Anderson: 6 wickets and 251 runs in 6 matches

Gabby Sullivan: 24 runs and 13 wickets in 6 matches

Natalie Dodd: 187 runs in 6 matches

Georgia Atkinson: 4 wickets and 119 runs in 6 matches

CM-W vs CH-W match expert tips

Jess Watkin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team as she has been in incredible form in both departments.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes, Natalie Dodd.

Batters: Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Anderson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson.

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Ocean Bartlett, Jacinta Savage.

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Atkinson, Sarah Asmussen.

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction - Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd.

Batters: Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Anderson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson.

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Ocean Bartlett, Jacinta Savage.

Bowlers: Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Rosemary Mair, Melissa Hansen.

