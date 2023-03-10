COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 19

The 19th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will see Colatta Chocolates (COL) go up against Future Mattress (FM) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE on Friday, March 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Colatta Chocolates have won one out of their two matches and are sixth in the points table. They won their last match against Ocean 7 by seven wickets.

Future Mattress, on the other hand, have two out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Interglobe Marine by five wickets.

COL vs FM Match Details

The 19th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will be played on March 10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. The match is set to take place at 7:45 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs FM, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 19

Date and Time: 10 March, 2023, 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

COL vs FM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is primarily batting-friendly. Spinners have fun bowling here due to the turn and bounce on offer. Once set, the batters can look to play their shots and score. Teams prefer chasing here, with the average first-innings score being 140.

COL vs FM Form Guide (Last Match)

Colatta Chocolates: W

Future Mattress: L

COL vs FM probable playing 11s for today’s match

COL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing 11

L Sreekumar (c), J Chaturanga, V Ramesh, S Ramesh, Akhil, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Nikhil Srinivasan, Renjith Mani, Mohtasim Jakati, Mazhar Hussain.

FM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FM Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem, Abdul Shakoor, A Sharafu, Syed Wasi Shah, Adil Mirza (c), Asif Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Muhammad Jaura, Muhammad Farazuddin, Umair Ali, Muhammad Uzair-Khan.

COL vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abdul Shakoor (3 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 127.03)

Abdul is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team, having scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 127.03 in three matches. He will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

Top Batter pick

Dawood Ejaz (3 matches, 109 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 194.64 and Economy Rate: 4.67)

Dawood is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 109 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 194.64 while scalping three wickets as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Ronak Panoly (3 matches, 5 wickets and 46 runs, Economy Rate: 12.00 and Strike Rate: 164.29)

Ronak is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 164.29 in three matches while also picking up five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Krishan Paul (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.67)

Krishan will be expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 11.67.

COL vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

Ronak Panoly

Ronak is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 46 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.

Dawood Ejaz

Dawood can be a good choice for captaincy as he has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 109 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 194.64 while scalping three wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dawood Ejaz: 109 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Ronak Panoly: 46 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Krishan Paul: 4 wickets in 2 matches

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 3 wickets in 2 matches

Muhammad Azhar: 8 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

COL vs FM match expert tips

Dawood Ejaz could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both bat and ball so far this season.

COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head-to-Head League

COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Hundred League

COL vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath.

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Umair Ali, Dawood Ejaz.

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Azhar.

Bowlers: Raja Akifullah Khan, Krishan Paul.

COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

COL vs FM Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Hundred League

COL vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor.

Batters: Laxman Sreekumar, Dawood Ejaz.

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Azhar, Mazhar Hussain.

Bowlers: Raja Akifullah Khan, Krishan Paul, Samal Udawaththa.

Poll : 0 votes