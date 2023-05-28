CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival, Final

The final match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will see Central Sports (CS) squaring off against the Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CS vs PPSC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Central Sports have won three of their last four matches. Powergen Penal SC, on the other hand, have won all of its last four matches.

Central Sports will give it their all to win the match, but Powergen Penal SC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CS vs PPSC Match Details

The final match of the Trinidad T20 Festival will be played on May 28 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CS vs PPSC, Final

Date and Time: 28th May 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically good will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Clarke Road United and Powergen Penal SC, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

CS vs PPSC Form Guide

CS - W W L W

PPSC - W W W W

CS vs PPSC Probable Playing XI

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Keagan Simmons, Mark Deyal, Aaron Alfred (wk), Terrance Hinds, Jesse Bootan, Roshon Primus, Imran Khan (c), Kjorn Ottley, Derone Davis, Kamil Pooran, Marlon Richards

PPSC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansil Bhagan, Daniel Williams (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Cephas Cooper, Akiel Cooper, Jason Mohammed (c), Damion Joachim, Navin Bidaisee, Uthman Muhammad, Nial Smith

CS vs PPSC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Alfred

A Alfred is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Williams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

E Lewis and C Cooper are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Bootan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Primus

J Mohammed and R Primus are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Deyal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Muhammad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Muhammad and I Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Smith is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CS vs PPSC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Primus

R Primus will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 397 points in the last four matches.

J Mohammed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Mohammed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 307 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CS vs PPSC, Final

J Mohammed

E Lewis

I Khan

R Primus

M Deyal

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Batters: C Cooper, E Lewis

All-rounders: R Primus, M Deyal, J Mohammed, N Bidaisee

Bowlers: N Smith, U Muhammad, T Hinds, I Khan

Central Sports vs Powergen Penal SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Batters: K Ottley, E Lewis

All-rounders: R Primus, M Deyal, J Mohammed

Bowlers: N Smith, U Muhammad, T Hinds, I Khan, R Rampaul

