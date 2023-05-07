DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Series T20, Match 2

The second match of the Super Series T20 will see the Dragons Women (DG-W) squaring off against the Typhoons Women (TYP-W) at the Village Stadium in Dublin on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Typhoons Women will be playing their first match. The Dragons Women, on the other hand, lost their last match against Scorchers Women by five wickets.

The Dragons Women will give it their all to win the match, but the Typhoons Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DG-W vs TYP-W Match Details

The second match of the Super Series T20 will be played on May 7 at the Village Stadium in Dublin. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DG-W vs TYP-W, Match 2

Date and Time: May 07, 2023, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Village Stadium, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Dragons Women and the Scorchers Women, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

DG-W vs TYP-W Form Guide

DG-W - L

TYP-W - Will be playing their first match

DG-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XI

DG-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amy Hunter (wk), Amy Caulfield, Abbi Harrison, Aoife Fisher, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, and Jaess Mayes.

TYP-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mary Waldron (wk), Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Laura Delany, Lara McBride, Georgia Atkinson, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, and Alice Walsh.

DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Hunter

A Hunter is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Waldron is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Stokell

A Caulfield and R Stokell are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. S Forbes played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Delany

L Delany and L Paul are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kelly is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Dempsey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Murray and G Dempsey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Raack is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DG-W vs TYP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Delany

L Delany will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

L Paul

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Paul your captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DG-W vs TYP-W, Match 2

L Paul

L Delany

A Dalzell

A Kelly

C Murray

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Hunter, M Waldron

Batters: A Caulfield, R Stokell

All-rounders: L Delany, L Paul, A Kelly, A Dalzell

Bowlers: C Murray, G Dempsey, C Raack

Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Hunter

Batters: A Caulfield, R Stokell, S Forbes

All-rounders: L Delany, L Paul, A Kelly, A Dalzell

Bowlers: C Murray, G Dempsey, K McEvoy

