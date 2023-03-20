The fourth match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League will see the Dreux (DRX) go up against CIYMS (CIC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, March 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DRX vs CIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report. ().

Dreux won as many as four league-stage matches and finished at the top of the Group D points table. They won their last match against Forfarshire by four wickets.

CIYMS, on the other hand, won two out of their four league-stage matches and finished third in the Group F points table. They won their last match against Ariana AKIF by 77 runs.

DRX vs CIC Match Details

The fourth match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League will be played on March 20 at the Cartama Oval, Spain. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DRX vs CIC, European Cricket League, Championship Week - Match 4

Date and Time: 20 March, 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

DRX vs CIC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is primarily batting-friendly. The pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Teams prefer to defend here, with the average first-innings score being 114.

DRX vs CIC Form Guide (Last Match)

Dreux: W

CIYMS: W

DRX vs CIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

DRX Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DRX Probable Playing 11

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar (c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yas Ammar Zahir (wk), Wahid Abdul.

CIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CIC Probable Playing 11

Jason van der Merwe, Christopher Dougherty (wk), Carson McCullough, John Matchett (c), Jack Beattie, Mark Best, Jacob Mulder, Chris Robinson, Angus Farrell, Allen Coulter, Adam Kennedy.

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Chris Dougherty (7 matches, 128 runs, Strike Rate: 168.42)

Chris is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 128 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 168.42.

Top Batter pick

Jason van der Merwe (7 matches, 315 runs, Strike Rate: 229.93)

Jason has been sensational with the bat this season, amassing 315 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 229.93. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Carson McCullough (7 matches, 7 wickets and 172 runs, Economy Rate: 8.93 and Strike Rate: 166.99)

Carson could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has scored 172 runs at a strike rate of 166.99 in seven matches while also picking up seven wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Afridi Yaseen (7 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.64)

Afridi can provide regular breakthroughs for Dreux with his lethal bowling. He has scalped nine wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.64.

DRX vs CIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Carson McCullough

Carson is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 172 runs while picking up seven wickets in seven matches.

Tabish Bhatti

Tabish could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Monday. He has scored nine runs while scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.29 in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DRX vs CIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tabish Bhatti: 9 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches

Jacob Mulder: 8 runs and 14 wickets in 7 matches

Ahmad Nabi: 341 runs in 7 matches

Carson McCullough: 7 wickets and 172 runs in 7 matches

Jason van der Merwe: 315 runs in 7 matches

DRX vs CIC match expert tips

Tabish Bhatti could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both bat and ball so far this season.

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 4, Head-to-Head League

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Chris Dougherty.

Batters: Jason van der Merwe, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Adam Kennedy.

All-rounders: Jacob Mulder, Carson McCullough, Tabish Bhatti.

Bowlers: Afridi Yaseen, Chris Robinson, Mark Best.

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 4, Grand League

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

DRX vs CIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Chris Dougherty.

Batters: Jason van der Merwe, Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Adam Kennedy.

All-rounders: Jacob Mulder, Carson McCullough, Tabish Bhatti.

Bowlers: Muhammad Rafah, Chris Robinson, Allen Coulter.

Poll : 0 votes