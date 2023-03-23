The 18th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League will see the Dreux (DRX) go up against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DRX vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dreux have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last match against Farmers by 12 runs.

Pak I Care, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Sporting Alfas by five wickets.

DRX vs PIC Match Details

The 18th match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League will be played on March 23 at the Cartama Oval, Spain. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DRX vs PIC European Cricket League, Championship Week - Match 18

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

DRX vs PIC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is primarily batting-friendly. The pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score being 114.

DRX vs PIC Form Guide (Last Match)

Dreux: L

Pak I Care: W

DRX vs PIC probable playing 11s for today’s match

DRX Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DRX Probable Playing 11

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar(c), Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Usman Khan, Afridi Yas Ammar Zahir(wk), Wahid Abdul.

PIC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PIC Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Babar, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Muhammad Ihsan, Sikandar Ali, Shafat Ali Syed, Sheroz Ahmed(C), Hashim Mir Ali, Kamran Raja, Asad Rabbani, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad.

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Ihsan (5 matches, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 124.32)

Ihsan is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 46 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 124.32.

Top Batter pick

Ahmad Nabi (11 matches, 455 runs, Strike Rate: 234.54)

Nabi has been sensational with the bat this season, amassing 455 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 234.54. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Tabish Bhatti (11 matches, 18 wickets and 60 runs, Economy Rate: 10.14 and Strike Rate: 176.47)

Tabish could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 176.47 in 11 matches, while also picking up 18 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Usman Riaz Khan (11 matches, 9 wickets and 46 runs, Economy Rate: 10.67 and Strike Rate: 90.20)

Usman can provide regular breakthroughs for Dreux with his lethal bowling. He has scalped nine wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.67, while scoring 46 runs as well.

DRX vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Babar

Babar scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 in the last match. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Thursday.

Tabish Bhatti

Tabish could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Thursday. He has scored 60 runs while picking up 18 wickets in 11 matches.

5 must-picks with players stats for DRX vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ahmad Nabi - 455 runs in 11 matches

Tabish Bhatti - 60 runs and 18 wickets in 11 matches

Mohammad Nisar - 274 runs in 11 matches

Muhammad Rafah - 5 wickets and 159 runs in 11 matches

Usman Riaz Khan - 46 runs and 9 wickets in 11 matches

DRX vs PIC match expert tips

Ahmad Nabi could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start.

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 18, Head to Head League

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Mohammad Nisar, Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Daniel Doyle Calle

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Babar, Tabish Bhatti

Bowlers: Asad Rabbani, Usman Riaz Khan, Muhammad Rafah

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Week - Match 18, Grand League

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

DRX vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Daniel Doyle Calle

All-rounders: Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Babar, Tabish Bhatti, Atif Muhammad

Bowlers: Muhammad Rafah, Shehroz Ahmed, Afridi Yaseen.

