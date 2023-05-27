DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 League, Match 21

The 21st match of the Emirates D10 League will see Dubai (DUB) square off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dubai have won two of their last six matches of the season. Fujairah, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches of the season. Dubai will give it their all to win the match but Fujairah are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DUB vs FUJ Match Details

The 21st match of the Emirates D10 League will be played on May 27 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs FUJ, Match 21

Date and Time: 27 May, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Emirates Red and Fujairah, where a total of 177 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DUB vs FUJ Form Guide

DUB - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

FUJ - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

DUB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Safeer Tariq (c & wk), Ronak Panoly, Abdul Malik, Nilansh Keswani, Jaiditya Malik, Shahid Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Hriday Savnani, Muhammad Farooq, Aryan Lakra.

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Umair Ali, Shahbaz Ali, Zeeshan Abid (wk), Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Almas Hafiz, Muhammad Rohid Khan.

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Tariq

S Tariq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Abid is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Ahmed

H Ali and R Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali

H Almas and S Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Keswani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Rohid

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rohid and R Bhatia. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Malik is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DUB vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rohid

M Rohid will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Rohid has gained 544 points in the last six matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 415 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for DUB vs FUJ, Match 21

S Ali

M Rohid

H Almas

R Bhatia

A Malik

Dubai vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq.

Batters: H Ali, R Ahmed.

All-rounders: S Ali, H Almas, N Keswani, R Panoly, U Ali Khan.

Bowlers: M Rohid, R Bhatia, A Malik.

Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Tariq.

Batters: R Ahmed.

All-rounders: S Ali, H Almas, N Keswani, R Panoly, U Ali Khan, S Nawaz.

Bowlers: M Rohid, R Bhatia, A Malik.

