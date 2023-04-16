DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League, Match 15

The 15th match of the Vincy Premier League will see the Dark View Explorers (DVE) go up against Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Monday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction.

Dark View Explorers have won one out of their four matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last game against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by seven wickets.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are second in the standings. They won their last fixture against Grenadine Divers by seven runs.

DVE vs BGR Match Details, Vincy Premier League

The 15th match of the Vincy Premier League between DVE and BGR will be played on April 17 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DVE vs BGR, Vincy Premier League, Match 15

Date and Time: 17 April, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies.

DVE vs BGR Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Ground offers a pitch that's primarily helpful to batters. Bowlers will also be rewarded due to the turn and bounce on offer and could trouble batters. But once they are set, the batters can look to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score being 120.

DVE vs BGR probable playing 11s for today’s match

DVE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DVE Probable Playing 11

Romano Pierre (c), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Tilron Harry (wk), Sadrack Descartes, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Navin Stewart, Darius Martin, Kenson Dalzell, Sealron Williams.

BGR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BGR Probable Playing 11

Kesrick Williams (c), Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Atticus Browne, Wayne Harper (wk), Andre Fletcher, Roshon Primus, Ronnel Jeffrey, Jerron John, Jarrell Edwards, Ravendra Persaud.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Wayne Harper (4 matches, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 94.74)

Wayne is yet to make a big impression in the tournament but will be looking to change things around today. He has scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 94.74 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Andre Fletcher (4 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 235.06)

Andre has a knack for going about things in T10 cricket and that has given him enough success. He has scored 181 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 235.06.

Top All-rounder pick

Roshon Primus (4 matches, 75 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 214.29 and Economy Rate: 13.53)

Roshon could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 214.29 while also scalping six wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Sadrack Descartes (4 matches, 2 wickets and 201 runs, Economy Rate: 10.50 and Strike Rate: 179.46)

Sadrack has been one of the top performers for the Dark View Explorers this season. He has fetched two wickets and scored 201 runs in four matches.

DVE vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices

Roshon Primus

Roshon is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 75 runs while scalping six wickets in four matches.

Sadrack Descartes

Sadrack can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has taken two wickets and scored 201 runs at a strike rate of 179.46 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DVE vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sadrack Descartes: 201 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

Roshon Primus: 75 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Andre Fletcher: 181 runs in 4 matches

Revendra Persaud: 5 wickets and 13 runs in 4 matches

Keron Cottoy: 99 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches

DVE vs BGR match expert tips

Sadrack Descartes could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in impressive form with both the bat and ball this season.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Revendra Persaud, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Deron Greaves, Roshon Primus (c)

Bowlers: Sadrack Descartes (vc), Navin Stewart, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper

Batters: Andre Fletcher (c), Keron Cottoy, Revendra Persaud, Romano Pierre, Atticus Browne

All-rounders: Deron Greaves, Roshon Primus (vc)

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Sadrack Descartes, Kenson Dalzell.

Poll : 0 votes