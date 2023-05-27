EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 36

The 36th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Eagles (EAG) squaring off against the Smashers (SMA) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs SMA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Eagles have won five of their last eight matches of the season. The Smashers, on the other hand, have only two victories in eight appearances.

The Smashers have under-performed, and the Eagles are expected to continue their winning momentum.

EAG vs SMA Match Details

The 36th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 27 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs SMA, Match 36

Date and Time: 27th May 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Titans and Patriots, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

EAG vs SMA Form Guide

EAG - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

SMA - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

EAG vs SMA Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ayyanar Rajendiran (c & wk), Mathan M, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Vinay Singh, Prathapraj T, S Ram Prasath, Balasubramaniam Dhandapani, Thamizh Azhagan R, Dhinesh Kumar K, Kalaivanan S, Naarayanan KR, Madhankumar Krishnamurthy

SMA Playing XI

No injury updates

P Sunil Kumar (c), P Palanisamy (wk), M Sivamurugan, Arunachalam V, Prasanth-M, Sivakumar S, Rishi Raut, Ganesan S, R Mathan, Harshith-S, Sudarshan Chauhan

EAG vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rajendiran

A Rajendiran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Sivamurugan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sanjay

G Thamizhazhagan and S Sanjay are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Prasanth M played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Raut

R Raut and Arunachalam V are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Sivakumar S is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Mathan M

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Kumar and Mathan M. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Shushruth VS is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EAG vs SMA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Raut

R Raut will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 468 points in the last eight matches.

S Sanjay

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Sanjay as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 396 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for EAG vs SMA, Match 36

R Raut

Arunachalam V

S Sanjay

M Krishnamurthy

Sivakumar S

Eagles vs Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rajendiran, M Sivamurugan

Batters: S Sanjay, G Thamizhazhagan

All-rounders: R Raut, Sivakumar S, Arunachalam V, V Singh, M Krishnamurthy

Bowlers: Mathan M, D Kumar

Eagles vs Smashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rajendiran, M Sivamurugan

Batters: S Sanjay, G Thamizhazhagan, G S

All-rounders: R Raut, Sivakumar S, Arunachalam V, V Singh, M Krishnamurthy

Bowlers: Mathan M

