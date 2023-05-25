EAG vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 28

The 28th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Warriors (WAR) squaring off against the Eagles (EAG) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EAG vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Warriors have won three of their last six matches. The Eagles, on the other hand, have four victories in six appearances.

Both teams have done well leading up to this game, but the Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EAG vs WAR Match Details

The 28th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 25 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs WAR, Match 28

Date and Time: 25th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be another match on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last match played on this pitch was between the Avengers and the Titans, where a total of 104 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

EAG vs WAR Form Guide

EAG - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

WAR - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

EAG vs WAR Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

No injury updates

S Sanjay Sudhaakar, A Rajendiran, Naarayanan K R, S Kalaivanan, Thamizhazhagan R, S Ram Prasath, Vinay-Pratap Singh-I, T Prathapraj, Mathan M, Dhandapani Balasubramaniam, Dhinesh Kumar-K

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Gajender Tanwar, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), D Sugadev, M Ismail, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, Krishnakumar S, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rajendiran

A Rajendiran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Prabu

B Prabu and D Sugadev are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Sanjay played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Krishnamurthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Shankar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shankar and T Prathapraj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Ragul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAR vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

V Marimuthu will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 459 points in the last six matches.

T Prathapraj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Prathapraj as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 364 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for EAG vs WAR , Match 28

V Marimuthu

T Prathapraj

S Krishnakumar

S Sanjay

B Prabu

Eagles vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eagles vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rajendiran, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: D Sugadev, S Sanjay, S Sivasubramanian, B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar

Bowlers: T Prathapraj, B Ragul, S Shankar

Eagles vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rajendiran, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: D Sugadev, S Sanjay, B Prabu

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, S Krishnakumar, M Krishnamurthy, Naarayanan KR

Bowlers: T Prathapraj, S Shankar

Poll : 0 votes